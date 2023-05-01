Michigan State Police Are Encouraging Upper Peninsula Residents Submit Damage Reports from Recent Flooding

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

Michigan state police are reminding Upper Peninsula residents to report any and all flood related damage to homes and businesses. For the last couple of weeks, eight upper peninsula counties have been under a state of emergency, due to rapid snow melt, and resulting flooding. Flood reports submitted to the state should be as descriptive as possible. And include any photos of damage within your report. State of emergency reports can be submitted online; or by calling 2-1-1, for those without internet access.

Submit a flood damage report online, here.

