One Man Critically Injured in Snowmobile Accident in Alger County

5 hours ago Thomas Fournier

A snowmobile crash in Alger County Saturday afternoon critically injured a downstate man. Alger County Sheriff’s deputies were called out just after 4:00. They found a 53-year-old man had failed to make a turn on Trail Seven near County Road 440 northeast of Munising, and hit a tree. He was airlifted to UP Health System-Marquette, where he was listed in critical condition. Officials said excessive speed and inexperience were contributing factors to the crash, which remains under investigation by the Alger County Sheriff’s Office.

