One Injured After Crashing into a Garage in the Village of Ontonagon

One person was injured after driving into a home in the village of Ontonagon on Saturday. At close to 3:30 pm Saturday, the Ontonagon county sheriff responded to a vehicular accident at 701 Prehnite Street in Ontonagon. The 29 year-old Chillicothe, Ohio driver was traveling north on Chippewa Street and failed to negotiate the turn at Prehnite Street. Running into the garage of the home located at 701 Prehnite Street. The driver was taken to Aspirus-Ontonagon for treatment. The 27 year old Chillcothe, Ohio passenger refused medical attention, and sought their own treatment after sustaining minor injuries in the accident. No residents inside the home were injured. Both, the driver’s vehicle, and the home owners parked vehicle, sustained considerable damage from the accident. Ontonagon County Sheriff believes that speed and alcohol played a factor, and will continue their investigation. The Ontonagon County Sheriff was assisted by MSP troopers from Wakefield and Iron Mountain post, and the Ontonagon Village Fire Department.

