Indiana Man Dies in Snowmobile Accident in Luce County

A northern Indiana man has been killed in a snowmobile crash in the Upper Peninsula’s Luce County. Michigan State Police officials tell us the crash took place around 9 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Devils Hallow Trail and County Road 371, northeast of Seney. Troopers learned that a snowmobile driven by 49-year-old Robert Huffmaster from Valparaiso, Indiana, had run off the trail and struck a tree. Huffmaster was pronounced dead at the scene. He had apparently been riding alone. Investigators say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, and the incident remains under investigation.

