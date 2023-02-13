Indiana Man Dies in Snowmobile Accident in Luce County

5 hours ago Thomas Fournier

A northern Indiana man has been killed in a snowmobile crash in the Upper Peninsula’s Luce County. Michigan State Police officials tell us the crash took place around 9 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Devils Hallow Trail and County Road 371, northeast of Seney. Troopers learned that a snowmobile driven by 49-year-old Robert Huffmaster from Valparaiso, Indiana, had run off the trail and struck a tree. Huffmaster was pronounced dead at the scene. He had apparently been riding alone. Investigators say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, and the incident remains under investigation.

