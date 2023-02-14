Nordic Film Series Picks Back Up with The Cuckoo

Finlandia University’s Finnish American Heritage Center’s Nordic Film series picks back up tomorrow afternoon with a screening of The Cuckoo. The 2003 Finnish Comedy Drama, is a war time film set during world war two in a northern Finnish farmhouse. The Cuckoo takes on the opposing perspectives of a Finnish and Soviet soldier stranded with a Sami women in her home. The Finnish film received fair reviews from critics at the time of it’s release, and won 24 awards at various international film festivals, including several for best film. The Cuckoo has a run time of an hour and forty minutes. The film is suitable for most audiences, but does contain adult situations, mildly violent war scenes, and some adult language. The Finnish American Heritage Center’s Nordic Film series is one of the group’s longest running community programs, and screens one Finnish or other Nordic country film per month. Check out Finlandia University’s website for details for tomorrow’s screening of The Cuckoo, and future showings with the Nordic Film Series. The film will begin showing at 2 pm, tomorrow afternoon.

Watch the trailer for The Cuckoo (Kukushka)