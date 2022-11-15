Meet the Organizations with Giving Tuesday: Baraga County Shelter Home

The Portage health foundation’s Giving Tuesday is supporting two domestic violence shelters in the region. In Baraga County the Baraga County Shelter Home supports domestic violence victims with a 24 hour hotline, their facility that offers refuge, and counseling services. President of the of Baraga County Shelter, Char Weingarten, says that with the Giving Tuesday funds being un-targeted, it allows them and other organizations more freedom to place money where it needs to go.

“It’s so different from some of our grant dollars, which are heavily restricted. With specific costs, and specific uses, and you have to use them in very specific ways. And having the flexibility to do really, spend the funding as our survivors need them, and on the things that they need is just really critical to achieving our mission.” – Char Weingarten, Presidents of Baraga County Shelter Home

Beyond the Gving Tuesday campaign, Baraga County Shelter is very excited to return to more community involvement, with hopes to reintroduce some of their events and education programs over the ext year. Baraga County Shelter Home has a number of other programs, for teens, and children. Find out more about the Baraga County Shelter Home, their programs, and how your Giving Tuesday donations can help them fight against domestic violence, visit bcshelter.org.