Meet the Organizations with Giving Tuesday: Copper Harbor Trails Club

The Copper Harbor Trails Club’s extensive network of mountain biking trails scatter around Copper Harbor. The club regularly looks for ways to grow their trails, and has found success working with the Portage Health Foundation for many years. This past season even using a grant from the foundation to complete work, allowing the club to re – open a fan favorite trail, the Flying Squirrel trail. The club’s Executive Director, Nathan Miller believes that biking is a great way to not only enjoy the outdoors and nature, but also to get in some needed cardio exercise.

“(We) have over 40 miles of trails now. And these trails are an excellent opportunity for people to get outside, and move their bodies around. Obviously getting your body moving and exercising is a great way to stay in shape and stay healthy. But not only that, but getting out into the woods is great for mental health as well. There’s been a lot of studies that show that being out in the woods and immersed in nature is an excellent way to reduce your stress from your day-to-day life.” – Nathan Miller, Executive Director, Copper Harbor Trails Club

Giving Tuesday’s fundraising campaign looks to support organizations that help the greater Copper Country community become a happier and healthier place to live, work and play. The trails club has even found a corporate sponsor who plans to help their organization this Giving Tuesday, through FRAM. The company plans to match all of the donations received by the Copper Harbor Trails Club from the 2022 giving Tuesday campaign. This will greatly help the club’s goal to raise 500,000 dollars per year for the next five years. The club hopes to raise so much money each year for the foreseeable future, so that they can effectively create between five to ten new miles of trails in the Keweenaw area.