The American Legion Post 61 Plans to Help Calumet JROTC Celebrate 105 Years Together

Junior ROTC brings students together who are interested in pursuing careers in the military. And the nationally recognized group has roots starting right here in the copper country. In 1917, two year before JROTC’s were officially recognized by the federal government, a group of students began practicing drills at calumet high school. As a part of celebrating veteran’s day, the American Legion Post 61, plans to celebrate the JROTC program’s 105th anniversary.

It wasn’t until 1919 that Congress actually officially started the ROTC program for high schools. But, it was started by the school board, and they had to pay, you know, the whole cost of running it, where, once the government got into it, they subsidize it. – David Crowley, American Legion Post 61 Post Commander

In addition to the flag ceremony at the school, the legion post has asked Calumet’s JROTC alumni to write a letter sharing their experience with the program. And how it helped them become prepared for life in the military and a better steward of democracy. American Legion Post 61 Commander David Crowley, says that they have already received a few letters, some from as far away as North Carolina.

We’re trying to get letters from former cadets that might have memories from being in it years ago, or how it might have affected their adult life. – David Crowley, American Legion Post 61 Post Commander

The letters collected by the post will be shared with current legion post and JROTC members at a celebratory dinner tomorrow night. And while tickets for the dinner have sold out, the post is happy to share your story with the cadets. If you are interested in sending a letter to the post to share with the JROTC program. Letters may be mailed to American Legion Post 61, PO Box 661, Laurium, MI 49913 or emailed to davidcrowley36@gmail.com.