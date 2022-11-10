Meet the Organizations with Giving Tuesday: Copper Country Habitat for Humanity

The Copper Country Habitat for Humanity. This group works to build starter homes in the area for families that need assistance. Currently the group is able to construct one home a year, mostly due to short construction seasons, and the availability of volunteers and materials. When the organization has raised funds or have been recipients of past giving Tuesday donations, those funds help them purchase future plots, and materials for the homes they build in the community.

“For the last house we did, we helped the lady get a mortgage through the Veteran’s Association. And we have a house currently we’re building on Green Acres Road. We have bought actually four lots there, a few years back. So the money does help us do that, And be able to buy lots. We raise funds, besides through Giving Tuesday, with donations of course. But mainly through our two re-stores. We have one in Calumet and in Atlantic Mine.” – Steve Cadeau, Executive Director of Copper Country Habitat for Humanity.

One aspect of copper country habitat for humanity's mission they have not been able to service as much recently includes making critical repairs. That is because they need more skilled workers to join their cause. In addition to returning to full service repairs, the group hopes to begin working on two homes a year in the near future. If you want to find out more information about Copper Country habitat for humanity, or about volunteer opportunities check them out online, here.