Meet the Organizations with Giving Tuesday: Camp Josh

amp Josh is new to the Portage Health Foundation’s giving Tuesday campaign. The group operates out of Ontonagon, on a 40 acre plot, and includes a fishing pond. Camp josh’s mission is to bring outdoor recreation and education opportunities to the disabled community. Even though this is their first year with giving Tuesday, they have worked with the foundation over the past year on various grant opportunities.

“All together five or six events a year. Including the veterans, Copper Country Mental Health and the Regional Inclusive Community Coalition. We have 15 people that come and help us, who are board members. And we have five, six, seven, eight, nine, ten or eleven people that come out anytime we have an event, just to make sure we have enough people, depending on their needs. You know we want to make sure everybody gets a person if they need one, to help them fish. And I’ve always said this, none of us have time to this, and we all run around in our own little lives, but to see the smiles on some people face is incredible.” – J.R. Richardson, Vice President Camp Josh

Now with a safety fence, and proper paths down to the pond, Camp Josh hopes to continue making their grounds more handicap accessible, especially for those limited to a wheel chair or other disabilities that make it difficult to walk over difficult terrains. All staff and volunteers with Camp Josh are unpaid, which can make it difficult for their organization to plan events or camp weekends.Find out more about Camp Josh here.