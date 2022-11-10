Meet the Organizations with Giving Tuesday: The Barbara Kettle Gundluch Shelter Home

Today we meet the first two groups participating in Giving Tuesday 2022. For many years the Barbara kettle Gundluch shelter home has provided care and salvation for domestic violence victims in the copper country. Executive Director Mary Niemala says that it has been incredible to see the generosity of the community, as the shelter home has been involved with giving Tuesday since its inception.

“And the number of people receiving the funding has grown, from not just our area. But all over. Everywhere you look there’s a hashtag Giving Tuesday, event happening. And I think it’s a really great thing. A really great thing for people to know that the donations, they’re giving, say $100, could potentially be a $200 donation. You know, we never get less than what is donated, and it could double. It could be up to 200,000 dollars, from the Portage Health Foundation, that’s being matched this year.” – Mary Niemala, Executive Director of the Barbara Kettle Gundluch Shelter Home

Since 1980 the Barbara Kettle Gundluch shelter has served as a safe haven for domestic violence victims. But the group provides more than just shelter, as they are very involved within the community. In the fall the shelter sponsors a motorcycle rally to raise awareness for their cause. As well as other smaller events and fundraisers during the year. Find out more information about BKG and their services on their website, here. Or check out their facebook page, where they keep updated information on community events, various programs, and volunteer opportunities.

