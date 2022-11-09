Portage Health Foundation’s Giving Tuesday Campaign has Begun

There is no better feeling than supporting local charitable organizations. And before shoppers rush out to snag the best deals, don’t forget about Giving Tuesday. The annual day of giving, organized by the Portage Health Foundation, will bring together 26 local non profits and charitable organizations from the copper country. While there are many familiar faces again this year, the foundation welcomes five new groups to Giving Tuesday 2022.

“They are Bootjack Fire Department, Camp Josh in Ontonagon, Copper Country Junior Hockey Association, the Ripple Recovery Residence in L’Anse, and Unite Mental Heath and Wellness. and they are a new mental health operation in Houghton. As long as they meet our criteria and they make our community a healthier place, we want to support them. And that comes in a variety of different ways. And you see that in our partnerships here, from people who focus on food, to people that focus on recreation, to mental health, to the aging process, to education. We have a whole bunch of different organizations. And really it allows people to put their money where their heart is.” – Michael Babcock, Director of Marketing Portage Health Foundation

In the past, the Portage Health Foundation plans to match donations, up to 200,000 dollars this year. Giving Tuesday helps support non-profit organization in Ontonagon, Baraga, Houghton and Keweenaw County. Through Giving Tuesday events, the Portage Health Foundation has aided more than one point nine million dollars in donations to local nonprofit organizations.

“One of the things we like a lot about this specifically is that it is un-targeted money. They can do whatever they’re going to need to do, to make their operations work. And for somebody like the Copper Country Angel Mission that helped them to get a new facility. And that’s a really big deal for them. And they were working on that before that already. But this really helped put everything over the top for them. Others like working up at the Omega House, up in Houghton, they changed the way they’re doing their pricing for those who can’t afford their services. Which is a big deal to the area. And then over at Copper Country Senior Meals, this really gave them some wiggle room to be able to do some of the investing into their facility. That they needed to do to create a better opportunity to serve seniors.” – Michael Babcock, Director of Marketing Portage Health Foundation

The Portage Health Foundation has begun accepting donations for the annual campaign. The final day to make a donation to any number of local groups will be November 29th. Find more information at abc 10 up dot com. We do plan to meet up with many familiar faces, and make new friends throughout the month, as we get to know the non profits working with PHF’s Giving Tuesday campaign.

PHFgive.org/giving-tuesday