Election Day 2022 Results in Michigan
Preliminary results of Michigan’s 2022 election, show incumbent Governor Gretchen Whitmer holding a clear lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon. In other state official races, Whitmer’s team beat out their own challengers. Attorney General Dana Nessell and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will return to their roles. Michigan residents also decidedly accepted all three proposals on the ballot; Adding reproductive rights to the state constitution, allowing early voting, and will now require state election candidates to disclose financial records, and sets term limits. In more local races to the Upper Peninsula, U.S. Representative Jack Bergman will continue his role in Washington, fending off Democrat challenger Dr. Bob Lorinser, to represent northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula. Across the Upper Peninsula included state senate and representative races. Senator Ed McBroom’s will stay in Lansing. As will 110th representative Greg Markkanen. They will soon be joined by new 109th district rep, Democrat Jen Hill.
Find full results from Election Day by county, below:
Alger County:
District 1
Enrico T. Capogrossa (R) 504
Catherine Pullen (D) 358
District 2
Dean Seaberg 553
Kathrine Laing 358
District 4
Kelly Livermore 507
Jerry Doucette 429
Au Train – Onota PS Operating Millage
Yes 386
No 186
Munising City Commission
Vicki Ballas 474
Christine Berry 332
Patricia Britton 312
Dallas Post 179
Munising Public School Board
Jason Brisson 1,452
Greg Pond 1, 086
Jenna L Cole 910
Alma Oatley 842
Andrew Devries 778
Munising City Headlee Override Ballot Proposal
Yes 433
No 386
Superior Central School Board
Lyle P Rutter 550
Ben Bartlet 504
Matt Rondeau 467
Nicole Aho 430
Jennine Mallory 354
Sally Richard 352
Lacey LaMere 272
Lindsey Crick 263
Superior Central School Sinking Fund Millage
Yes 692
No 389
Burt Township School Board
Sara Secrest 199
Jennifer Williamson 146
Kathleen Jenkins 119
Burt Township Schools Operating Millage
Yes 207
No 107
Grand Island Township Fire Protection Services Millage
Yes 23
No 1
Chippewa County:
Chippewa Co Operating Millage
Yes 8,824
No 4,745
Sault Ste. Marie Area School Board
Missy Pengatore 4,350
William Odbert 2,753
Michelle Ribant 2,307
Ursala Walther 1,403
Chippewa Con Board D3:
Damon Lieurance (R) 2,340
Jim Page (D) 1,153
Chippewa Co Board D4:
James Traynor (R) 1,693
Bruce Johnson (D) 1,194
Detour Area School Board
Gail M Tischer 785
Rachel L Reichwine 660
David C Rhinard 428
Glenn Campbell 225
Detour Area Schools Operating Millage
Yes 841
No 440
Les Cheneaux Community School Board
Steve Honnila 3
Andrew L Jaroche 3
Joseph Duncan 2
Sarah Patton 2
Jason Sherlund 2Raber Twp Road Maintenance Proposal
Yes 237
No 130
Sault Ste. Marie City Comm
Scott Marble 2,430
Steve Habusta 1,911
Ray Bauer 1787
Kathy Twardy 1708
Andrew Rubinstein 1621
Whitefist Twp Trustee
Glenn Gomery 207
Derek Tait 163
Delta County:
Bark River Harris School Board Sarah Hoffmeyer 433
Paul J Stemick 308
Melissa Pach Kemppaninen 302
Bark River Twp Fire Dept Millage Proposal
Yes 435
No 292
Bark River Twp DATA Millage Renewal
Yes 448
No 288
Bay de Nac Twp DATA Millage Renewal
Yes 143
No 84
Delta County Prosecuter:
Lauren Wickman 10,224
Diane Kay-Hougaboom 3,902
Delta County Road Commission:
Dennis J Stanek 11,130
Ryan Roberts 2,424
Delta County Board D2:
Steven Viau (R) 1919
Casey S Schroeder (D) 1401
Delta County Board D3:
Bob Barron (R) 1511
Theresa Ann Nelson (D) 1312
Delta County Board D4:
David Moyle (R) 1213
Kelli J vanGinhoven 771
Meredith Seppanen (D) 628
Escanaba Twp DATA Millage Renewal
Yes 1128
No 683
Dickinson County:
Iron Mountain City Charter Amendment:
Yes 1469
No 1130
Breitung wp School Board:
Angela Hall 2359
Joanna A To 1835
Curtis VanDusen 1742
Eric Johnson 1681
Mark Flood 1606
Keith A Hammond 1518
Jean Marcell 1356
Rosalie Newlin 737
Anthony T Grudnoski 543
North Alert Ambulance Proposal
Yes 1732
No 638
North Dickinson County School Board
Joseph Nurmi 765
Christopher Roell 698
Paul Schuiteman 361
North Dickinson County Operating Millage Proposal
Yes 662
No 558
Gogebic County:
Bessemer Area School Board:
Tara J Graham 871
Beth Steiger 773
Richard J Matrella 754
Bill McDonald 345
Bessemer City Charter Ammendment Proposal 1
Yes 474
No 239
Bessemer City Charter Ammendment Proposal 2
Yes 556
No 153
Bessemer City Charter Ammendment Proposal 3
Yes 487
No 183
Bessemer City Charter Ammendment Proposal 4
Yes 341
No 339
Ironwood Area School Board
Aaron D Ruotsala 1800
Caroline Delich 1720
Brenda Agee 1619
Ashley Weber-Jarvenpaa 1243
Clancy R Bryne 1197
Chandra J Moreno 727
Rozina Doss 619
Wakefield – Marenesco School District Millage Proposal
Yes 798
No 297
Houghton County:
Houghton County Commission District Two
Joel L. Keranen – Republican – 2,122
Daniel Watrous – Democrat – 1,118
Timothy T. Sears – U.S. Taxpayers – name on ballot, but has withdrawn – 246
Houghton County Commission District Three
Dan Holcomb – Republican – 1,481
Glenn Anderson – Democrat Incumbent – 1,833
Houghton County Commission District Five
Roy A. Britz – Republican Incumbent – 2,345
Daniel E. Niemela – Independent – 1,288
Houghton County Sheriff (partial term ending 12/31/24)
Joshua B. Saaranen – Republican Incumbent – 10,742
Roger E. Sullivan – Independent – 2,802
Hancock City Council – Four Positions Available
Paul LaBine – Incumbent – 817
Michael F. Lancour – name on ballot, but has withdrawn – 778
Lisa McKenzie – Incumbent – 1,052
Zack Osborn – 582
Margo Pizzi – 654
Whitney Warstler – Incumbent – 701
Hancock City Police Millage – 0.8 mills for enhanced police protection
Yes – 1,079
No – 695
Village of Laurium – Partial Term through 11/30/24
Jessica Hrebec – 515
Dale Ninko – 155
(Note that two full terms are also on the ballot, and are uncontested)
Hancock School Board – Five Positions Available
Randy P. Heinonen – Incumbent – 1,497
Catherine Jordan – Incumbent – 1,329
Dale Kero – Incumbent – 1,485
Steven Koskela – Incumbent – 1,272
Heather McGee – 1,191
Rod Paavola – Incumbent – 1,453
Dollar Bay-Tamarack City School Board – Four Positions Available
Brandon Bell – 274
Dallas M. Bond – Incumbent – 354
Donna A. Engman – Incumbent – 447
Christine Halkola – 435
Angela Keranen – 343
Robin Anderson – 337
Valorie Troesch – 197
Adams Township Fire Station Millage – $1.6 million bond sale, with initial millage estimated at 1.21 mills.
Yes – 527
No – 244
Calumet Village – Shall the village clerk be appointed by the village council?
Yes – 136
No – 71
Laurium Village – 1.0 mill renewal for fire equipment purchase
Yes – 601
No – 205
Hancock Township Fire Operations – renewal of 1.2 mills
Yes – 212
No – 51
Hancock Township Fire Equipment – renewal of 0.23 mills
Yes – 218
No – 47
Dollar Bay-Tamarack City Schools – renewal of 18 mill base millage
Yes – 489
No – 380
Adams Township School District – renewal of 18 mill base millage
Yes – 624
No – 399
CLK School District – renewal of 18 mill base millage
Yes – 1,478
No – 1,280
Hancock School District – $4.225 million bond sale for facilities improvements
Yes – 1,808
No – 1048
Hancock School District – 1.5 mill renewal for sinking fund for repairs and upgrades
Yes – 1,841
No – 1,007
Lake Linden-Hubbell School District – renewal of 18 mill base millage
Yes – 970
No – 665
Stanton Township School District – renewal of 18 mill base millage
Yes – 497
No – 328
Baraga County:
Baraga County Commission District Four
William Menge – Republican – 528
Fran Whitman – Independent – 233
Baraga County Commission District Five
Chad Cicosz – Republican – 419
Judy Bozicevich – Democrat – 193
L’Anse Village Council – Three Positions Available
Leann M Davis – Incumbent – 355
James E. Hulkonen – Incumbent – 345
William T. Menge – 492
Kristina Waara – Incumbent – 435
Spurr Township Trustee – Partial term ending 11/20/2024
Dennis Bentti – 73
Joel P. LePage 61
Baraga School Board – Four positions available
JoAnne Danielson – 863
Sue Ann Wilson – Write-In – 199
Michael Philip Lahti – Write-In – 114
Carmen Jill Larson – Write-In – 146
L’Anse Area Schools – renewal of 18 mill base millage
Yes – 1,438
No – 608
Keweenaw County:
Grant Township Supervisor – Partial Term Ending 11/20/2024
Scott Ochodnicky – 127
Alexander Protzel – 49
Ontonagon County:
Ontonagon County – 0.20 mill for one year to help the Ontonagon County Veterans Association replace DAV vans used to transport veterans to and from the VA hospital in Iron Mountain
Yes – 2,350
No – 796
Greenland Township Treasurer – Partial Term Ending 11/20/2024
Kelsey Kemppainen – 194
Shannon Kin – 87
Ontonagon Village President
Pamela Coey – 374
Tony Smydra – Incumbent – 242
Ontonagon Village Council – Three Positions Available
Carly Hesterberg – 202
Latitia L. Hixon – 79
Sarah Hopper – Incumbent – 292
Brittany Penegor – Incumbent – 285
Debra Seid – 292
Daniel Sullivan – 253
Matthew D. Wiesen – 174
Ewen-Trout Creek School Board – Four Terms Available
Maggi Brown – Incumbent – 560
Shawn Brown – Incumbent – 609
Chuck Eldridge – Incumbent – 480
Cindy Ellsworth – 738
Victoria Hahka – Incumbent – 534
Ann Morrison – 524
Ewen-Trout Creek School District – renewal of 18 mill base millage
Yes – 679
No – 540
Ontonagon Schools – Bond issue for up to $475,000 to purchase school buses
Yes – 1,120
No – 822
Iron County:
West Iron Public School Board
Maria Shamion 2223
Julie LaMay 1963
Faye Atanasoff 1566
KC Atanasoff 1313
Iron County Ambulance Support Millage
Yes 3335
No 2092
Iron County Youth Camp Millage Renewal
Yes 3584
No 1880
Firest Park School District Board
Michael Brzoznowski 953
James L Nocerini 869
Troy Margoni 804
Lisa Koon-Bloomburg 748
Angela Stafford 596
Melissa Moser 454
Allen Jaeger 341
Crystal Falls Twp Operations Millage
Yes 511
No 268
Hematite Twp General Operating Millage
Yes 91
No 39
Village of Alpha Headlee Override Proposal
Yes 44
No 26
Luce County:
Luce County Animal Shelter Millage Renewal
Yes 1623
No 690
Luce County ambulance Millage Renewal
Yes 1684
No 613
Mackinac County:
Straits Area EMS Authority Service Millage proposal
Yes 1336
No 1040
Mackinac County Road Commission
Lester Livermore Jr. (R) 3599
Matt Hunt 1300
BoisBlanc Pines School District Operating Millage Renewal
Yes 61
No 13
Mackinac County Board D3
Jodi Kaiser (D) 549
Don Smith Jr. (R) 399
St. Ignance City Council – Partial Term
Donald P Gustafson 549
Fred Paquin 242
Tammy Shepard 213
St Ignance Area School Board
Julie H Lipnitz 1068
Carol L Halberg 880
Regina Ann Frazier 809
Derek Packer 438
Kathleen E Lee 429
Marquette County:
Champion Twp Trustee
James Belpedio 79
Elizabeth Brotherton 55
Ronald Miller 36
Forsytthe Twp Trustee
Connie Heikkila 1463
Chris Adams 1211
Gwinn Area Community Schools Board
Ashley Jenema 1967
John Waldo 1645
Tina Evans 1460
Ishpeming Twp Shared Police Protection Millage
Yes 1231
No 514
Marquette County Board D2
Joe Derocha 3332
Jacob Joseph Kleczka 2513
Marquette County Board D5
Bill Nordeen 2607
Keith L LaCrosse 2313
Marquette County Board D6
Karen Alholm 3138
Emily Wright 2466
Marquette City Commission
Evan Bonsall 5119
Sally R Davis 4367
John B Frick 1876
Matthew Luttenberger 1130
Marquette BLP
Margaret Brumm 3485
Tim Storm 3359
Marquette Area Public School Board
Cherryl Maddox-Smith 4432
Jason Zdunek 4253
Monet Borione 3811
Adam Ladd 3516
Leigh Beth Freberg 2268
Meghan Y McCune 1225
Grant Guston 926
Marquette Twp Library Millage Renewal
Yes 1689
No 506
Negaunee City Council
Dana LaLonde 1163
Matt Howard 876
Kevin N Flohe 723
Negaunee Public School Board
Amy Clickner 2277
Martin R Saari 2216
Fae E Collins 2045
Steve Daavettila 1175
Mark Daavettila 1065
NICE Community School Board
Chad Korpi 1792
Crystal LaFreniere 1603
John Grove 1358
Randy Couveau 1068
Wendy S Pederson 989
Steve Baril 667
Powell Twp Garbage Millage Renewal
Yes 323
No 140
Republic Twp Dam Improvment Millage Renewal
Yes 334
No 237
Republic Twp Fire Protection Proposal
No 286
Yes 280
Republic Twp Road Millage
Yes 326
No 247
Richmond Twp Fire Millage Renewal
Yes 282
No 80
West Branch Twp Library Services Renewal
Yes 489
No 163
Ishpeming City Council
Lindsay Bean 1352
Pat Scanlon 1395
Michael Gregory 936
Menominee County:
Menominee County Road Commission
James Marsicek 5885
Tony Kakuk 2969
Menominee County Board D2
Patricia Mueller 390
Kris Rusch 279
Stephenson Area Public School Board Partial Term
Charles Cappaert 1141
Steve Brock 1091
Jason Corey 1025
Menominee County Board D7
Jeff Carlson 784
Gerald L Piche 510
North Central Area School Board
Kelly Plunger 762
Jordan St John 645
Nathan Fleetwood 371
Chad R LaFave 335
Menominee County Board D5
Zak Aubert 680
William Cech 421
Mellen Twp Operating Proposal
No 215
Yes 206
Meyer Twp Fire Dept Operating Millage
Yes 318
No 125
Meyer Twp Local Road Millage
No 235
Yes 208
Schoolcraft County
Schoolcraft County Road Commission
Keith Rochefort 1994
Dale J DuFour 1895
Isaac R Swisher 1828
Schoolcraft County Board D1
Craig A Reiter 585
Alan Kilar 301
Schoolcraft County Medical Care Facility Operating Millage Renewal
Yes 2392
No 1341
Manistique Senior Center Operational Millage Proposal
Yes 2505
No 1204
Manistique Area School Operating Millage Renewal Proposal
Yes 2074
No 1213
Schoolcraft County Board D2
Allan Ott 457
Donna K Swisher 113