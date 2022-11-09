Election Day 2022 Results in Michigan

Preliminary results of Michigan’s 2022 election, show incumbent Governor Gretchen Whitmer holding a clear lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon. In other state official races, Whitmer’s team beat out their own challengers. Attorney General Dana Nessell and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will return to their roles. Michigan residents also decidedly accepted all three proposals on the ballot; Adding reproductive rights to the state constitution, allowing early voting, and will now require state election candidates to disclose financial records, and sets term limits. In more local races to the Upper Peninsula, U.S. Representative Jack Bergman will continue his role in Washington, fending off Democrat challenger Dr. Bob Lorinser, to represent northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula. Across the Upper Peninsula included state senate and representative races. Senator Ed McBroom’s will stay in Lansing. As will 110th representative Greg Markkanen. They will soon be joined by new 109th district rep, Democrat Jen Hill.

Find full results from Election Day by county, below:

Alger County:

District 1

Enrico T. Capogrossa (R) 504

Catherine Pullen (D) 358

District 2

Dean Seaberg 553

Kathrine Laing 358

District 4

Kelly Livermore 507

Jerry Doucette 429

Au Train – Onota PS Operating Millage

Yes 386

No 186

Munising City Commission

Vicki Ballas 474

Christine Berry 332

Patricia Britton 312

Dallas Post 179

Munising Public School Board

Jason Brisson 1,452

Greg Pond 1, 086

Jenna L Cole 910

Alma Oatley 842

Andrew Devries 778

Munising City Headlee Override Ballot Proposal

Yes 433

No 386

Superior Central School Board

Lyle P Rutter 550

Ben Bartlet 504

Matt Rondeau 467

Nicole Aho 430

Jennine Mallory 354

Sally Richard 352

Lacey LaMere 272

Lindsey Crick 263

Superior Central School Sinking Fund Millage

Yes 692

No 389

Burt Township School Board

Sara Secrest 199

Jennifer Williamson 146

Kathleen Jenkins 119

Burt Township Schools Operating Millage

Yes 207

No 107

Grand Island Township Fire Protection Services Millage

Yes 23

No 1

Chippewa County:

Chippewa Co Operating Millage

Yes 8,824

No 4,745

Sault Ste. Marie Area School Board

Missy Pengatore 4,350

William Odbert 2,753

Michelle Ribant 2,307

Ursala Walther 1,403

Chippewa Con Board D3:

Damon Lieurance (R) 2,340

Jim Page (D) 1,153

Chippewa Co Board D4:

James Traynor (R) 1,693

Bruce Johnson (D) 1,194

Detour Area School Board

Gail M Tischer 785

Rachel L Reichwine 660

David C Rhinard 428

Glenn Campbell 225

Detour Area Schools Operating Millage

Yes 841

No 440

Les Cheneaux Community School Board

Steve Honnila 3

Andrew L Jaroche 3

Joseph Duncan 2

Sarah Patton 2

Jason Sherlund 2Raber Twp Road Maintenance Proposal

Yes 237

No 130

Sault Ste. Marie City Comm

Scott Marble 2,430

Steve Habusta 1,911

Ray Bauer 1787

Kathy Twardy 1708

Andrew Rubinstein 1621

Whitefist Twp Trustee

Glenn Gomery 207

Derek Tait 163

Delta County:

Bark River Harris School Board Sarah Hoffmeyer 433

Paul J Stemick 308

Melissa Pach Kemppaninen 302

Bark River Twp Fire Dept Millage Proposal

Yes 435

No 292

Bark River Twp DATA Millage Renewal

Yes 448

No 288

Bay de Nac Twp DATA Millage Renewal

Yes 143

No 84

Delta County Prosecuter:

Lauren Wickman 10,224

Diane Kay-Hougaboom 3,902

Delta County Road Commission:

Dennis J Stanek 11,130

Ryan Roberts 2,424

Delta County Board D2:

Steven Viau (R) 1919

Casey S Schroeder (D) 1401

Delta County Board D3:

Bob Barron (R) 1511

Theresa Ann Nelson (D) 1312

Delta County Board D4:

David Moyle (R) 1213

Kelli J vanGinhoven 771

Meredith Seppanen (D) 628

Escanaba Twp DATA Millage Renewal

Yes 1128

No 683

Dickinson County:

Iron Mountain City Charter Amendment:

Yes 1469

No 1130

Breitung wp School Board:

Angela Hall 2359

Joanna A To 1835

Curtis VanDusen 1742

Eric Johnson 1681

Mark Flood 1606

Keith A Hammond 1518

Jean Marcell 1356

Rosalie Newlin 737

Anthony T Grudnoski 543

North Alert Ambulance Proposal

Yes 1732

No 638

North Dickinson County School Board

Joseph Nurmi 765

Christopher Roell 698

Paul Schuiteman 361

North Dickinson County Operating Millage Proposal

Yes 662

No 558

Gogebic County:

Bessemer Area School Board:

Tara J Graham 871

Beth Steiger 773

Richard J Matrella 754

Bill McDonald 345

Bessemer City Charter Ammendment Proposal 1

Yes 474

No 239

Bessemer City Charter Ammendment Proposal 2

Yes 556

No 153

Bessemer City Charter Ammendment Proposal 3

Yes 487

No 183

Bessemer City Charter Ammendment Proposal 4

Yes 341

No 339

Ironwood Area School Board

Aaron D Ruotsala 1800

Caroline Delich 1720

Brenda Agee 1619

Ashley Weber-Jarvenpaa 1243

Clancy R Bryne 1197

Chandra J Moreno 727

Rozina Doss 619

Wakefield – Marenesco School District Millage Proposal

Yes 798

No 297

Houghton County:

Houghton County Commission District Two

Joel L. Keranen – Republican – 2,122

Daniel Watrous – Democrat – 1,118

Timothy T. Sears – U.S. Taxpayers – name on ballot, but has withdrawn – 246

Houghton County Commission District Three

Dan Holcomb – Republican – 1,481

Glenn Anderson – Democrat Incumbent – 1,833

Houghton County Commission District Five

Roy A. Britz – Republican Incumbent – 2,345

Daniel E. Niemela – Independent – 1,288

Houghton County Sheriff (partial term ending 12/31/24)

Joshua B. Saaranen – Republican Incumbent – 10,742

Roger E. Sullivan – Independent – 2,802

Hancock City Council – Four Positions Available

Paul LaBine – Incumbent – 817

Michael F. Lancour – name on ballot, but has withdrawn – 778

Lisa McKenzie – Incumbent – 1,052

Zack Osborn – 582

Margo Pizzi – 654

Whitney Warstler – Incumbent – 701

Hancock City Police Millage – 0.8 mills for enhanced police protection

Yes – 1,079

No – 695

Village of Laurium – Partial Term through 11/30/24

Jessica Hrebec – 515

Dale Ninko – 155

(Note that two full terms are also on the ballot, and are uncontested)

Hancock School Board – Five Positions Available

Randy P. Heinonen – Incumbent – 1,497

Catherine Jordan – Incumbent – 1,329

Dale Kero – Incumbent – 1,485

Steven Koskela – Incumbent – 1,272

Heather McGee – 1,191

Rod Paavola – Incumbent – 1,453

Dollar Bay-Tamarack City School Board – Four Positions Available

Brandon Bell – 274

Dallas M. Bond – Incumbent – 354

Donna A. Engman – Incumbent – 447

Christine Halkola – 435

Angela Keranen – 343

Robin Anderson – 337

Valorie Troesch – 197

Adams Township Fire Station Millage – $1.6 million bond sale, with initial millage estimated at 1.21 mills.

Yes – 527

No – 244

Calumet Village – Shall the village clerk be appointed by the village council?

Yes – 136

No – 71

Laurium Village – 1.0 mill renewal for fire equipment purchase

Yes – 601

No – 205

Hancock Township Fire Operations – renewal of 1.2 mills

Yes – 212

No – 51

Hancock Township Fire Equipment – renewal of 0.23 mills

Yes – 218

No – 47

Dollar Bay-Tamarack City Schools – renewal of 18 mill base millage

Yes – 489

No – 380

Adams Township School District – renewal of 18 mill base millage

Yes – 624

No – 399

CLK School District – renewal of 18 mill base millage

Yes – 1,478

No – 1,280

Hancock School District – $4.225 million bond sale for facilities improvements

Yes – 1,808

No – 1048

Hancock School District – 1.5 mill renewal for sinking fund for repairs and upgrades

Yes – 1,841

No – 1,007

Lake Linden-Hubbell School District – renewal of 18 mill base millage

Yes – 970

No – 665

Stanton Township School District – renewal of 18 mill base millage

Yes – 497

No – 328

Baraga County:

Baraga County Commission District Four

William Menge – Republican – 528

Fran Whitman – Independent – 233

Baraga County Commission District Five

Chad Cicosz – Republican – 419

Judy Bozicevich – Democrat – 193

L’Anse Village Council – Three Positions Available

Leann M Davis – Incumbent – 355

James E. Hulkonen – Incumbent – 345

William T. Menge – 492

Kristina Waara – Incumbent – 435

Spurr Township Trustee – Partial term ending 11/20/2024

Dennis Bentti – 73

Joel P. LePage 61

Baraga School Board – Four positions available

JoAnne Danielson – 863

Sue Ann Wilson – Write-In – 199

Michael Philip Lahti – Write-In – 114

Carmen Jill Larson – Write-In – 146

L’Anse Area Schools – renewal of 18 mill base millage

Yes – 1,438

No – 608

Keweenaw County:

Grant Township Supervisor – Partial Term Ending 11/20/2024

Scott Ochodnicky – 127

Alexander Protzel – 49

Ontonagon County:

Ontonagon County – 0.20 mill for one year to help the Ontonagon County Veterans Association replace DAV vans used to transport veterans to and from the VA hospital in Iron Mountain

Yes – 2,350

No – 796

Greenland Township Treasurer – Partial Term Ending 11/20/2024

Kelsey Kemppainen – 194

Shannon Kin – 87

Ontonagon Village President

Pamela Coey – 374

Tony Smydra – Incumbent – 242

Ontonagon Village Council – Three Positions Available

Carly Hesterberg – 202

Latitia L. Hixon – 79

Sarah Hopper – Incumbent – 292

Brittany Penegor – Incumbent – 285

Debra Seid – 292

Daniel Sullivan – 253

Matthew D. Wiesen – 174

Ewen-Trout Creek School Board – Four Terms Available

Maggi Brown – Incumbent – 560

Shawn Brown – Incumbent – 609

Chuck Eldridge – Incumbent – 480

Cindy Ellsworth – 738

Victoria Hahka – Incumbent – 534

Ann Morrison – 524

Ewen-Trout Creek School District – renewal of 18 mill base millage

Yes – 679

No – 540

Ontonagon Schools – Bond issue for up to $475,000 to purchase school buses

Yes – 1,120

No – 822

Iron County:

West Iron Public School Board

Maria Shamion 2223

Julie LaMay 1963

Faye Atanasoff 1566

KC Atanasoff 1313

Iron County Ambulance Support Millage

Yes 3335

No 2092

Iron County Youth Camp Millage Renewal

Yes 3584

No 1880

Firest Park School District Board

Michael Brzoznowski 953

James L Nocerini 869

Troy Margoni 804

Lisa Koon-Bloomburg 748

Angela Stafford 596

Melissa Moser 454

Allen Jaeger 341

Crystal Falls Twp Operations Millage

Yes 511

No 268

Hematite Twp General Operating Millage

Yes 91

No 39

Village of Alpha Headlee Override Proposal

Yes 44

No 26

Luce County:

Luce County Animal Shelter Millage Renewal

Yes 1623

No 690

Luce County ambulance Millage Renewal

Yes 1684

No 613

Mackinac County:

Straits Area EMS Authority Service Millage proposal

Yes 1336

No 1040

Mackinac County Road Commission

Lester Livermore Jr. (R) 3599

Matt Hunt 1300

BoisBlanc Pines School District Operating Millage Renewal

Yes 61

No 13

Mackinac County Board D3

Jodi Kaiser (D) 549

Don Smith Jr. (R) 399

St. Ignance City Council – Partial Term

Donald P Gustafson 549

Fred Paquin 242

Tammy Shepard 213

St Ignance Area School Board

Julie H Lipnitz 1068

Carol L Halberg 880

Regina Ann Frazier 809

Derek Packer 438

Kathleen E Lee 429

Marquette County:

Champion Twp Trustee

James Belpedio 79

Elizabeth Brotherton 55

Ronald Miller 36

Forsytthe Twp Trustee

Connie Heikkila 1463

Chris Adams 1211

Gwinn Area Community Schools Board

Ashley Jenema 1967

John Waldo 1645

Tina Evans 1460

Ishpeming Twp Shared Police Protection Millage

Yes 1231

No 514

Marquette County Board D2

Joe Derocha 3332

Jacob Joseph Kleczka 2513

Marquette County Board D5

Bill Nordeen 2607

Keith L LaCrosse 2313

Marquette County Board D6

Karen Alholm 3138

Emily Wright 2466

Marquette City Commission

Evan Bonsall 5119

Sally R Davis 4367

John B Frick 1876

Matthew Luttenberger 1130

Marquette BLP

Margaret Brumm 3485

Tim Storm 3359

Marquette Area Public School Board

Cherryl Maddox-Smith 4432

Jason Zdunek 4253

Monet Borione 3811

Adam Ladd 3516

Leigh Beth Freberg 2268

Meghan Y McCune 1225

Grant Guston 926

Marquette Twp Library Millage Renewal

Yes 1689

No 506

Negaunee City Council

Dana LaLonde 1163

Matt Howard 876

Kevin N Flohe 723

Negaunee Public School Board

Amy Clickner 2277

Martin R Saari 2216

Fae E Collins 2045

Steve Daavettila 1175

Mark Daavettila 1065

NICE Community School Board

Chad Korpi 1792

Crystal LaFreniere 1603

John Grove 1358

Randy Couveau 1068

Wendy S Pederson 989

Steve Baril 667

Powell Twp Garbage Millage Renewal

Yes 323

No 140

Republic Twp Dam Improvment Millage Renewal

Yes 334

No 237

Republic Twp Fire Protection Proposal

No 286

Yes 280

Republic Twp Road Millage

Yes 326

No 247

Richmond Twp Fire Millage Renewal

Yes 282

No 80

West Branch Twp Library Services Renewal

Yes 489

No 163

Ishpeming City Council

Lindsay Bean 1352

Pat Scanlon 1395

Michael Gregory 936

Menominee County:

Menominee County Road Commission

James Marsicek 5885

Tony Kakuk 2969

Menominee County Board D2

Patricia Mueller 390

Kris Rusch 279

Stephenson Area Public School Board Partial Term

Charles Cappaert 1141

Steve Brock 1091

Jason Corey 1025

Menominee County Board D7

Jeff Carlson 784

Gerald L Piche 510

North Central Area School Board

Kelly Plunger 762

Jordan St John 645

Nathan Fleetwood 371

Chad R LaFave 335

Menominee County Board D5

Zak Aubert 680

William Cech 421

Mellen Twp Operating Proposal

No 215

Yes 206

Meyer Twp Fire Dept Operating Millage

Yes 318

No 125

Meyer Twp Local Road Millage

No 235

Yes 208

Schoolcraft County

Schoolcraft County Road Commission

Keith Rochefort 1994

Dale J DuFour 1895

Isaac R Swisher 1828

Schoolcraft County Board D1

Craig A Reiter 585

Alan Kilar 301

Schoolcraft County Medical Care Facility Operating Millage Renewal

Yes 2392

No 1341

Manistique Senior Center Operational Millage Proposal

Yes 2505

No 1204

Manistique Area School Operating Millage Renewal Proposal

Yes 2074

No 1213

Schoolcraft County Board D2

Allan Ott 457

Donna K Swisher 113