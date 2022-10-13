Join Firefighters in Gay for Breakfast This Weekend

There’s nothing like a crisp fall morning, with some warm pancakes and real maple syrup, especially if you don’t have to make it. This Saturday, Sherman – Gay Fire & Rescue (S-G F&R) will hold their yearly pancake breakfast. The meal is free, and there is plenty of great food, including eggs made to order, home made jam, and more.

“…scrambled eggs, homemade sausages, that a local person makes. There’s ham slices, french toast, of course the pancakes, and different toppings. Homemade jellies, another local person makes, can be put on top of the pancakes. And then of course orange juice and coffee.” – Rob Middlemis – Brown, Sherman – Gay Fire & Rescue, Chief

There will be real maple syrup available, but the fire department will offer alternatives as well.

“There is the alternative sugar-free maple syrup. And there will be the Log Cabin syrup, if people prefer that to real syrup. There will be a variety of things, and in addition to all that, fruit cups, with fresh strawberries and blueberries.” – Rob Middlemis – Brown, Sherman – Gay Fire & Rescue, Chief

Breakfast is free to the public, though the department will gladly accept donations. During breakfast, attendees can also purchase a 50/50 raffle ticket. S-G F&R Fire Chief Rob Middlemis-Brown, says it can be difficult to get people out to the area, being so far from the main highway. But with breakfast starting at 8 am, the buffet makes for a great starting point for a fun filled day checking out fall colors in Keweenaw County.

“We’re about 12 miles either way from Lake Linden on M-26 or Mohawk on US-41, so you’re gonna have to travel. But it’s a beautiful drive, if the wind is too bad, and the rain stays away, we’re at peak colors, and if you want to continue on up the south side, which isn’t traveled as much, up to Lac La Belle, that’s a real pretty drive along the lake shore.” – Rob Middlemis – Brown, Sherman – Gay Fire & Rescue, Chief

Middlesmis – Brown added that if people want to make a day out of it, the department also benefits from the Keweenaw County Search and Rescue’s Bar-b-que pork dinner in the evening in Mohawk.

Sherman – Gay Fire & Rescue is nine members strong. In recent years the department received an equipment grant, that would outfit three new firefighters. Since then the department has found one new member. The department has until 2024 to use the remainder of the grant funds. If you are interested in joining or want to meet the men and women who serve the community, stop by the Gay Community Hall this Saturday from 8 am to 11 am for the Sherman – Gay Fire & Rescue breakfast buffet.