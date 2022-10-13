Houghton Officially Abandons the City’s Easement to the Downtown Parking Deck

13 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Houghton will abandon the city’s easement for a sidewalk connecting Sheldon Avenue to Lakeshore Drive and the downtown parking deck. During the public hearing, citizens and a representing attorney for Bud Cole, noted the easement’s high rate of use. The city council reiterated that without the parking deck the city does not have a need for the easement. The Council then voted in support of the abandonment. Councilors Waddell and Irizarry voted no, Councilor Cole, abstained from voting due to her relationship to Bud Cole. The property the easement resides on, is owned by Braveworks, a subsidiary of Julian Properties. Who plan to develop a large residential project at the site. For now a stay has been issued for that development, by the circuit court, after a suit was initiated by Bud Cole, owner of the adjacent Hall Building.  A court date has been scheduled for next month.

