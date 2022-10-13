Michigan Tech Names This Year’s Diversity Award Recipient

Congratulations to Adrienne Minerick, Michigan Tech’s 2022 Diversity Award winner. Minerick is a professor of chemical engineering at the university, and serves as director and principal investigator (PI) of the ADVANCE initiative. ADVANCE is funded by the National Science Foundation, with the goal of supporting and growing a pool of qualified diverse engineers and scientists to address the world’s challenges. Minerick faced adversity early on in her career, and has made it apart of her mission to bring more voices into STEM fields. Working with and mentoring students has also become a large priority for minerick, saying “mentoring is paying it forward in the truest sense… throughout my career I’ve tried to make the world a better place with more opportunities and fewer obstacles for others.” You can read more about Doctor Minerick and the diversity award on mtu.edu/news.

