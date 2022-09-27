Kids and Internet Safety

ABC 10 News, MI – We’re more connected to each other than ever before thanks to the internet. But while it’s a useful tool if used safely, scammers, bullying, and malware can be a few of the many dangers hiding in its depths.

The internet makes it easy for people to lie about who they are and what their intentions are. Anyone can hide their true identity behind a profile picture and screen name. This anonymity makes socializing online dangerous for unsuspecting users.

Kids are especially susceptible to online dangers. 33.8% of students between the ages of 12 and 17 report being the victims of cyber-bullying. Girls and lgbtq+ youth are more likely to be victims of online harassment. Kids who experience cyber-bullying are more likely to exhibit self harm and suicidal behaviors. And only 1 in 10 kids will inform a trusted adult about their abuse.

If you are concerned about your child’s online activity, sit down with them and have an honest and open discussion about the dangers of the internet. Kidshealth.org has resources for parents and kids when it comes to internet safety.