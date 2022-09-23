The U.P. Regional Blood Center will Hold a Community Blood Drive at the Calumet Colosseum Next Week

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

Hockey gives blood, next week that is. On Tuesday the U.P. Regional Blood Center will hold a community blood drive at the Calumet Colosseum. Blood supplies across the Upper Peninsula are in critical need, and blood drives serve great importance in communities. As a single donation can help up to three separate patients at hospitals. Blood transfusions are used to help patients survive surgeries, cancer treatments, chronic illnesses such as sickle cell disease, and in the case of traumatic injuries. Each year it is estimated 6.8 million people donate blood at least once, and approximate 45 percent of the U.S. population has type O blood. Which is the most requested blood type, due to its universal usage in transfusions. The community blood drive in calumet next Tuesday will start at 3 pm at the Calumet Colosseum. Call 906-449-1450, to set up an appointment, walk-ins are welcome. The U.P Regional Blood Center serves 13 Upper Peninsula hospitals.

