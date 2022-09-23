Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Announces Dr. Sophina Calderon as New Chief Medical Officer

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community has named their new chief medical officer. Doctor Sophina Manheimer Calderon comes to the tribe from Tuba City, Arizona. Where she practiced as a family medical physician and chief of staff for the Tuba City Regional Healthcare Corporation. And last year was named the 2021 recipient of the Arizona Rural Health Association’s Exceptional Health Professional of the Year, that recognizes her leadership and contribution to rural health. Doctor Calderon is expected to start November 7th. Read more about Doctor Calderon on KBIC’s facebook page.

