Escanaba water boil advisory: full press release

ESCANABA – Residents living in the area below will remain on the boil advisory until construction concludes hopefully by the end of this week. All of the residents below will again see a disruption in the water service while we attempt to replace a broken valve.

2nd Ave South from S 11th St to S 17th St

212 S 11th Street

S 15th Street from 2nd Ave S to 6th Ave S

S 16th Street from 1st Ave S to 6th Ave S

1506 & 1505 4Th Ave S

Starting Tomorrow

3rd Ave S from S 12th St to S 15th St. (each planned new address has been notified)

If required valves do not operate correctly other residents in this area may also be affected.

Expect several short durations of low water pressure/loss of service this week while we work on these problems.

We apologize for the inconvenience. As we are encountering numerous broken or faulty valves and are struggling to produce all of the needed parts, due to months of back-ordered supplies.

Due to the possibility of unsafe water, you are directed to start BOILING ALL DRINKING WATER taken from the public water system as per notification given above. This includes water for drinking, making ice cubes, washing foods, brushing teeth, or any other activity involving consumption of water. It is advised to boil water per these instructions: Bring tap water to a solid boil, once the water is steadily boiling, continue to boil for five full minutes, allow to cool and store in a container. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking until further notice.

Once work is complete, mains will be flushed, water tested for bacteriological analysis, and each affected resident will be notified once safe to drink.

Once service is restored, if water still remains discolored after 20-30 minutes, please contact the Water Department.

For any questions or concerns, please contact the City of Escanaba Water Department at 906-786-3291.