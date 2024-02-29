Lake Shore Drive in Escanaba to close for construction

A portion of Lake Shore Drive in Escanaba will be closed to through traffic beginning Monday.

The 800 and 900 blocks of Lake Shore Drive will be temporarily off limits to allow for leed service line replacement in the area.

Disruption to water service is not anticipated but affected residents will receive a door hanger to notify them should that occur.

Access to houses on the 800 and 900 blocks will be challenging while the closure is in effect, but every effort will be made to minimize inconvenience and arrangements will be made to facilitate access, according to city officials.

Expect some delays and please drive slowly while the work is in progress.

The closed portion of Lake Shore Drive will reopen once the construction project is complete.

For any questions or concerns please contact the City of Escanaba Water Department at 906 – 786 – 3291.