Lane Closure at Portage Lake Lift Bridge

The Portage Lake Lift Bridge which connects the cities of Houghton and Hancock will experience lane closures next week while the bridge undergoes renovations.

The northbound outside lane of the bridge will be closed to vehicle traffic during daytime hours from Tuesday, January 2 through Friday, January 5. There will be a posted pedestrian detour as the northbound sidewalk will also be closed.

The project, funded by the Michigan Department of Transportation, entails replacement of bridge elevators and previously completed decking work under one bridge span.

The repairs are aimed at maintaining bridge safety.