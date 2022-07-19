Boil water advisory on 15th Street in Escanaba

CITY of Escanaba Press release: NOTICE: Residents living in the area of the 300 thru 600 blocks of South 15th Street ,

please be advised of a boil water advisory. Also, please be advised that we expect this

area to be expanded due to a faulty water valve. If said area needs to be expanded ,

surrounding affected residents will be notified.

All affected residents should have received a door hanger regarding said boil advisory.

Expect low water pressure Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

Due to the possibility of unsafe water, you are directed to start BOILING ALL DRINKNG

WATER taken from the public water system as per notification given above. This includes

water for drinking, making ice cubes, washing foods, brushing teeth, or any other activity

involving consumption of water. It is advised to boil water per these instructions: Bring

tap water to a solid boil, once the water is steadily boiling, continue to boil for five full

minutes, allow to cool and store in a container. Boiled or bottled water should be used

for drinking until further notice.

Once work is complete, mains will be flushed, water tested for bacteriological analysis,

and each affected resident will be notified once safe to drink .

Once service is restored, if water still remains discolored after 20- 30 minutes, please

contact the Water Department.

For any questions or concerns, please contact the City of Escanaba Water Department

at 906- 786 -3291.Mission

