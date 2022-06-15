Wildcats to Play First-Ever Volleyball Match on Mackinac Island

Courtesy: NMU Wildcats

MARQUETTE, Mich. – Mackinac Island will host its first-ever collegiate volleyball match, an exhibition between the Northern Michigan University Wildcats and the Central Michigan University Chippewas.

The match is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at 12:00 p.m.

2022 marks the 50th Anniversary of Title IX and the game on Mackinac Island provides an opportunity to highlight women’s intercollegiate volleyball.

The match will be played in the gymnasium at the Mackinac Island Public School.

Coach Mike Lozier added, “I could not be more excited to host the first collegiate match on Mackinac Island with Central Michigan Volleyball. This is going to be an experience unlike any other for the athletes, coaches, and spectators. I cannot thank the residents on Mackinac Island enough, specifically those associated with Mackinac Island Public Schools, for their support as we try to create an unforgettable memory.”

Starting June 20, tickets will be $10 each and can be purchased HERE. (Limited quantities are available)