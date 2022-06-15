Wildcats to Play First-Ever Volleyball Match on Mackinac Island

9 hours ago Connor Sturgill

Courtesy: Northern Michigan University Athletics

Courtesy: NMU Wildcats

MARQUETTE, Mich. – Mackinac Island will host its first-ever collegiate volleyball match, an exhibition between the Northern Michigan University Wildcats and the Central Michigan University Chippewas.

The match is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at 12:00 p.m.

2022 marks the 50th Anniversary of Title IX and the game on Mackinac Island provides an opportunity to highlight women’s intercollegiate volleyball.

The match will be played in the gymnasium at the Mackinac Island Public School.

Coach Mike Lozier added, “I could not be more excited to host the first collegiate match on Mackinac Island with Central Michigan Volleyball. This is going to be an experience unlike any other for the athletes, coaches, and spectators. I cannot thank the residents on Mackinac Island enough, specifically those associated with Mackinac Island Public Schools, for their support as we try to create an unforgettable memory.”

Starting June 20, tickets will be $10 each and can be purchased HERE. (Limited quantities are available)

More Stories

St. Ignace set to host the U.P. All-Star basketball game on Saturday

1 day ago Connor Sturgill

NMU Announces 2022 Sports Hall of Fame Inductees

1 week ago Connor Sturgill

NMU Athletics Announces the 2021-22 Wildcat Awards

3 weeks ago Connor Sturgill

NMU’s Payton Muljo signs with USFL team

3 weeks ago Connor Sturgill

Mid Peninsula to reinstate varsity football program

4 weeks ago Connor Sturgill

Negaunee boys basketball hires Brad Nelson as new head coach

4 weeks ago Connor Sturgill

You may have missed

Wildcats to Play First-Ever Volleyball Match on Mackinac Island

9 hours ago Connor Sturgill

Laurium PD looking for information on break-ins

11 hours ago Lisa Bowers

GINCC Children’s Carnival is postponed due to forecasted inclement weather

13 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Wednesday Farmers Market in Marquette canceled

14 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Republic man facing CSAM and computer crimes charges

15 hours ago Lisa Bowers