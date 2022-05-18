Families Against Narcotics Chapter launches in Marquette County

MARQUETTE – A new Families Against Narcotics chapter held an inaugural forum Tuesday. FAN is a community-based program for those seeking recovery from substance use disorder, those in recovery, family members affected by addiction. and community supporters.

The organization has over 20 chapters in the state of Michigan.

Marquette Fan Executive Board President Ryan Redmond said FAN will bring life-saving programs and community-building tools to the area.

“FAN will alleviate stigma and build bridges, not walls, for individuals suffering from substance dependence, and their families, too.”

FAN is a nonprofit organization based in Macomb County. It’s members work to educate communities statewide about addiction, dispel the stigma associated with the disease, and compassionately support and help those affected by it.

All of FAN’s services are offered to the public free of charge. They include online recovery meetings, Narcan training,, peer recovery services and Sober Living Scholarships.

The Marquette Chapter of Fan will meet every third Tuesday of the month at the Peter White Public Library Community Room. The meeting location could change as the chapter grows.

To learn more, visit their website: familiesagainstnarcotics.org/ or visit the Families Against Narcotics – Marquette County Facebook page.