Yoopers for Ukraine Hosting Benefit Gala at the Rosza Center Next Week
HOUGHTON – Yoopers for Ukraine is hosting a night of cinema and art at the Rozsa Center on Michigan Tech’s campus next week. Organizers hope the benefit event can raise funds for a Chaplin on the front line. His team lost their emergency vehicle. The proceeds will also pay for med-packs for soldiers. Ukraine and the upper peninsula are connected in a multitude of ways. From immigrant miners who made the trek from Ukraine early in upper peninsula history. And as Ukrainian citizens continue to fight Russian aggression and work to rebuild normal life in the midst of conflict. It’s what we in the copper country call sisu.
The event will have a number of film screenings, a silent auction featuring local art – and of course people who can talk with some authority about the situation on the ground in Ukraine. One of the films depicts Ukrainian children taken from their homes by Soviets and Nazis in world war two. Another film will make it’s American debut, with a screening of 52 Days of War.
The group is hoping for a big turnout. But if you are not able to make it, and want to help Yoopers for Ukraine with the fundraising goal it is okay to simply purchase a ticket. All proceeds from the event, ticket sales, and auction bids, will go toward their goal of raising over 20,000 dollars. Go to the Rozsa Center’s website to purchase tickets for Yoopers for Ukraine’s Night of Cinema and Art Gala.