Literacy program puts books in hands of Marquette children

Marquette, MI – The Literacy Legacy Fund of Michigan is hosting its “Spring Forward, Support Literacy” Campaign to help support Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library – Marquette 49855.

LLF Michigan supports The Dollywood Foundation in providing age-appropriate books to an annually increasing number of children 5 and under throughout the 49855 area.

The organization is hoping to raise $10,000 to support programming.

“Literacy goes beyond reading to involve writing, listening, speaking, and thinking,” said Nancy Seminoff, President and Founder of LLF Michigan. “Through this program, we are helping hundreds of families in the community to set an important foundation for their children.”

The organization plans to continue its campaign through May 13, 2022. Organizations interested in sponsoring the program for 2022 are urged to visit the LLF Michigan website to sign up. Donations can also be made directly to LLF Michigan or through their website.

“Sponsors and donors are a critical part of our funding for this program each year,” said Seminoff. “The organization has minimal overhead and funds raised go directly to purchasing and distributing books directly to the kids each month. If you know someone that has benefited from the program, or want to see it continue into the future, we greatly appreciate your support.”

The Literacy Legacy Fund of Michigan is a nonprofit dedicated to supporting a literate Michigan citizenry of all ages through the distribution of charitable funds to enhance literacy-related efforts. To learn more about LLF Michigan and participate in the campaign, please visit www.literacylegacyfund.org