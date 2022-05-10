A Long Winter Requires More Time for Trails to Dry Out

KEWEENAW COUNTY – The Keweenaw ATV club and Michigan DNR are asking riders to please hold off on hopping on the trails in Keweenaw County for another couple of weeks. Both organizations are asking riders to avoid the trail system while the ground dries out. The ground is saturated, soft and can be easily damaged due to a drug out winter, that included more than 300 inches of snow on the ground for Keweenaw county. Some areas, in the higher elevations, still have close to a foot of snow on the ground. The ATV club and DNR will continue to update the community on trail conditions through the ATV club’s website.

Last week sunny skies allowed a unique look at the snowpack that can still be seen from high in the sky. The National Weather Service – Marquette, last week, posted to their facebook page a view of snow that can still be seen in the western Upper Peninsula.