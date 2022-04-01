2021-22 UPSSA Boys Basketball Teams Announced
MARQUETTE, Mich. – Listed below are the top players, coaches and teams for the 2021-22 U.P. boys basketball season determined by the Upper Peninsula Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association:
Award Winners:
Mr. U.P. Basketball: Jaden Borseth, Ewen-Trout Creek, Senior
Division 1-3 Player of the Year: Aidan Bellisle, Menominee, Senior
Division 4 Player of the Year: Jaden Borseth, Ewen-Trout Creek, Senior
Division 1-2 Team of the Year: Escanaba
Division 3 Team of the Year: Menominee
Division 4 Team of the Year: Ewen-Trout Creek
Division 1-3 Coach of the Year: Sam Larson, Menominee
Division 4 Coach of the Year: Brad Besonen, Ewen-Trout Creek
Dream Team:
Jaden Borseth, Ewen-Trout Creek, Senior
Aidan Bellisle, Menominee, Senior
Zach Carlson, Westwood, Senior
Colin Hudoson, Escanaba, Senior
Johnny Schutz, Jeffers, Senior
Division 1-3 First Team:
Oskar Kangas, Iron Mountain, Freshman
Nic Nora, Kingsford, Junior
Jonas Bicik, Marquette, Senior
Zach Beckman, Westwood, Senior
Brady Schultz, Menominee, Senior
Division 1-3 Second Team:
Cooper Conway, Menominee, Senior
Jayce Kipling, Ishpeming, Senior
Jordan DeMay, Marquette, Senior
Jared Hanson, Escanaba, Senior
Jonny Ingalls, St. Ignace, Sophomore
Mikko Salmi, Houghton, Senior
Marcus Boase, Westwood, Senior
David Eberhard, Marquette, Senior
Gerald Johnson, Negaunee, Senior
Brady Badker, Menominee, Senior
Special mention (receiving two or more votes from the panel):
Trevor Brown, Escanaba, Senior
AJ Miley, Bark River-Harris, Senior
Caleb Stieler, Gwinn, Senior
Honorable Mention:
Brody Bell, Negaunee, Senior
Joey Colavecchi, Iron Mountain, Junior
Levi Frahm, Jeffers, Sophomore
Preston Gauthier, Ishpeming, Junior
Logan Getzloff, Bark River-Harris, Senior
Kaden Gibbs, Gladstone, Sophomore
Trevor Lippens, Bark River-Harris, Senior
AJ Prosser, Ishpeming, Junior
Mason Sager, Negaunee, Junior
Connor Smale, Escanaba, Senior
Brody Waara, Menominee, Senior
Kevin Frazier, St. Ignace, Junior
Division 4 First Team:
Eric Abramson, Ewen-Trout Creek, Senior
Tate Besteman, Rudyard, Senior
Luke Gorzinski, North Central, Junior
EJ Suggitt, Rudyard, Senior
Kyle Sorensen, Wakefield-Marenisco, Senior
Division 4 Second Team:
Kelsey Jilek, Ewen-Trout Creek, Senior
Claudio Bistolfi, Newberry, Senior
Jesse Duran, Munising, Senior
Nolan Amundsen, Norway, Senior
Jack Martrella, Bessemer, Senior
Mike Englund, Mid-Peninsula, Sophomore
Marcus Sutherland, Lake Linden-Hubbell, Senior
Brendan Polkky, Ewen-Trout Creek, Senior
Cason Smith, Cedarville-DeTour, Junior
Connor Florenski, North Central, Junior
Special mention (receiving two or more votes from the panel):
Brady Anderson, North Central, Senior
Spencer Coldron, Stephenson, Junior
Rease Dawley, Rapid River, Senior
Shawn Gibbons, L’Anse, Junior
Peyton Imhoff, Carney-Nadeau, Senior
Von Lyons, Ironwood, Senior
Grady Newland, Brimley, Senior
Cam Peterson, Rudyard, Sophomore
Gaven Rintala, Forest Park, Sophomore
Ian Sundling, Rapid River, Junior
Kevin Giuliani, Forest Park, Freshman
Honorable Mention:
Luis Alloza, Stephenson, Sophomore
Aiden Boyd, Ironwood, Junior
Zach Frusti, Superior Central, Senior
Kodey Goldi, Rapid River, Junior
Antonio Inglese, North Dickinson, Sophomore
Jerry Lee LaFord, Carney-Nadeau, Senior
Trenton Naser, North Central, Senior
Aidan Ondrus, Cedarville-DeTour, Junior
Alec Ortman, Norway, Sophomore
Eli Ostermeyer, L’Anse, Senior
Michael Peterson, Norway, Junior
Jesse Sampson, North Central, Junior
Zack Schwartz, Stephenson, Freshman
Jonah Nordine, Ewen-Trout Creek, Senior