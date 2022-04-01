2021-22 UPSSA Boys Basketball Teams Announced

MARQUETTE, Mich. – Listed below are the top players, coaches and teams for the 2021-22 U.P. boys basketball season determined by the Upper Peninsula Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association:

Award Winners:

Mr. U.P. Basketball: Jaden Borseth, Ewen-Trout Creek, Senior

Division 1-3 Player of the Year: Aidan Bellisle, Menominee, Senior

Division 4 Player of the Year: Jaden Borseth, Ewen-Trout Creek, Senior

Division 1-2 Team of the Year: Escanaba

Division 3 Team of the Year: Menominee

Division 4 Team of the Year: Ewen-Trout Creek

Division 1-3 Coach of the Year: Sam Larson, Menominee

Division 4 Coach of the Year: Brad Besonen, Ewen-Trout Creek

Dream Team:

Jaden Borseth, Ewen-Trout Creek, Senior

Aidan Bellisle, Menominee, Senior

Zach Carlson, Westwood, Senior

Colin Hudoson, Escanaba, Senior

Johnny Schutz, Jeffers, Senior

Division 1-3 First Team:

Oskar Kangas, Iron Mountain, Freshman

Nic Nora, Kingsford, Junior

Jonas Bicik, Marquette, Senior

Zach Beckman, Westwood, Senior

Brady Schultz, Menominee, Senior

Division 1-3 Second Team:

Cooper Conway, Menominee, Senior

Jayce Kipling, Ishpeming, Senior

Jordan DeMay, Marquette, Senior

Jared Hanson, Escanaba, Senior

Jonny Ingalls, St. Ignace, Sophomore

Mikko Salmi, Houghton, Senior

Marcus Boase, Westwood, Senior

David Eberhard, Marquette, Senior

Gerald Johnson, Negaunee, Senior

Brady Badker, Menominee, Senior

Special mention (receiving two or more votes from the panel):

Trevor Brown, Escanaba, Senior

AJ Miley, Bark River-Harris, Senior

Caleb Stieler, Gwinn, Senior

Honorable Mention:

Brody Bell, Negaunee, Senior

Joey Colavecchi, Iron Mountain, Junior

Levi Frahm, Jeffers, Sophomore

Preston Gauthier, Ishpeming, Junior

Logan Getzloff, Bark River-Harris, Senior

Kaden Gibbs, Gladstone, Sophomore

Trevor Lippens, Bark River-Harris, Senior

AJ Prosser, Ishpeming, Junior

Mason Sager, Negaunee, Junior

Connor Smale, Escanaba, Senior

Brody Waara, Menominee, Senior

Kevin Frazier, St. Ignace, Junior

Division 4 First Team:

Eric Abramson, Ewen-Trout Creek, Senior

Tate Besteman, Rudyard, Senior

Luke Gorzinski, North Central, Junior

EJ Suggitt, Rudyard, Senior

Kyle Sorensen, Wakefield-Marenisco, Senior

Division 4 Second Team:

Kelsey Jilek, Ewen-Trout Creek, Senior

Claudio Bistolfi, Newberry, Senior

Jesse Duran, Munising, Senior

Nolan Amundsen, Norway, Senior

Jack Martrella, Bessemer, Senior

Mike Englund, Mid-Peninsula, Sophomore

Marcus Sutherland, Lake Linden-Hubbell, Senior

Brendan Polkky, Ewen-Trout Creek, Senior

Cason Smith, Cedarville-DeTour, Junior

Connor Florenski, North Central, Junior

Special mention (receiving two or more votes from the panel):

Brady Anderson, North Central, Senior

Spencer Coldron, Stephenson, Junior

Rease Dawley, Rapid River, Senior

Shawn Gibbons, L’Anse, Junior

Peyton Imhoff, Carney-Nadeau, Senior

Von Lyons, Ironwood, Senior

Grady Newland, Brimley, Senior

Cam Peterson, Rudyard, Sophomore

Gaven Rintala, Forest Park, Sophomore

Ian Sundling, Rapid River, Junior

Kevin Giuliani, Forest Park, Freshman

Honorable Mention:

Luis Alloza, Stephenson, Sophomore

Aiden Boyd, Ironwood, Junior

Zach Frusti, Superior Central, Senior

Kodey Goldi, Rapid River, Junior

Antonio Inglese, North Dickinson, Sophomore

Jerry Lee LaFord, Carney-Nadeau, Senior

Trenton Naser, North Central, Senior

Aidan Ondrus, Cedarville-DeTour, Junior

Alec Ortman, Norway, Sophomore

Eli Ostermeyer, L’Anse, Senior

Michael Peterson, Norway, Junior

Jesse Sampson, North Central, Junior

Zack Schwartz, Stephenson, Freshman

Jonah Nordine, Ewen-Trout Creek, Senior