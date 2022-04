ISHPEMING, Mich. (WBUP) – Below are the teams competing in the round of the Elite 8 in our Frenzy Student Section Tournament! You can vote once in each matchup and the winners will advance to the Final 4!

*Votes from this poll and our Twitter poll will be combined to determine who advances

Frenzy Student Section Tournament, Elite 8 (1)Ewen-Trout Creek Panthers

(24) L'Anse Purple Hornets

Frenzy Student Section Tournament, Elite 8 (12) Pickford Panthers

(4) Westwood Patriots

Frenzy Student Section Tournament, Elite 8 (3) Ishpeming Hematites

(11) Iron Mountain Mountaineers

Frenzy Student Section Tournament, Elite 8 (7) Marquette Redmen/Redettes

(2) Escanaba Eskymos

