2021-22 UPSSA Girls Basketball Teams Announced
MARQUETTE, Mich. – Listed below are the top players, coaches and teams for the 2021-22 U.P. girls basketball season determined by the Upper Peninsula Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association:
Award Winners:
Ms. U.P. Basketball: Reide Osterman, Baraga Senior
Division 1-3 Player of the Year: Ally Schultz, St. Ignace, Senior
Division 4 Player of the Year: Redie Osterman, Baraga, Senior
Division 1-2 Team of the Year: Negaunee
Division 3 Team of the Year: Calumet
Division 4 Team of the Year: Baraga
Division 1-3 Coach of the Year: Dorene Ingalls, St. Ignace
Division 4 Coach of the Year: Tyler Larson, Baraga
Dream Team:
Reide Osterman, Baraga, Senior
Tessa Wagner, Carney-Nadeau, Senior
Ally Schultz, St. Ignace, Senior
Alyssa Hill, Negaunee, Senior
Natalie Prophet, Westwood, Senior
Division 1-3 First Team:
Marybeth Halonen, Calumet, Senior
Maria Millado, Marquette, Senior
Claire Erickson, Sault Ste. Marie, Junior
Jana Loukus, Calumet, Senior
Claire van Ginhoven, Gladstone, Senior
Division 1-3 Second Team:
Bella Hebert, Hancock, Junior
Jenna Maki, Ishpeming, Sophomore
Ella Mason, Negaunee, Sophomore
Anna Nerat, Menominee, Senior
Lena Pleaugh, Gwinn, Junior
Natalie Ryvolova, St. Ignace, Senior
Danica Shamion, West Iron County, Sophomore
Paige Sleeman, Houghton, Senior
Meghan Trewhella, Houghton, Junior
Cara Zawacki, Bark River-Harris, Senior
Special mention (receiving two or more votes from the panel):
Mackenzie Bell, Sault Ste. Marie, Junior
Kennedy Olson, Menominee, Senior
Honorable Mention:
Anna Axtell, Menominee, Sophomore
Rylee Doyle, Menominee, Senior
Jillian Fraser, St. Ignace, Freshman
Laura Innerebner, Sault Ste. Marie, Junior
Meghan MacPhee, Marquette, Junior
Megan Marta, Westwood, Sophomore
Kaisa Salani, Hancock, Junior
Lauren Zawada, Bark River-Harris, Sophomore
Annslee Runsat, Iron Mountain, Senior
Division 4 First Team:
Kennedy Guild, Pickford, Senior
Kate Borseth, Ewen-Trout Creek, Junior
Ashton Hord, North Dickinson, Senior
Leah French, Engadine, Junior
Makennah Uotila, Ontonagon, Junior
Division 4 Second Team:
Corina Jahfetson, Baraga, Junior
Emma Besonen, Ewen-Trout Creek, 8th grader
Brooklynn Besteman, Rudyard, Senior
Jenna Matson, Munising, Senior
Madison Thurmes, Pickford, Junior
Taylor Williams, Cedarville-DeTour, Junior
Shae Linder, Carney-Nadeau, Junior
Lucy Bennin, Pickford, Senior
Tessa Paquin, Engadine, Senior
Laura Uribes, Bessemer, Junior
Special mention (receiving two or more votes from the panel):
Andi Carlson, Norway, Junior
Makenna Hendrickson, Baraga, Sophomore
Chrislyn Inglese, North Dickinson, Senior
Riley Johnson, Superior Central, Senior
Gracie Kleikamp, North Central, Sophomore
Landry Koski, Mid-Peninsula, Senior
Lizzie Storey, Pickford, Senior
Hanna Vaughn, Ironwood, Freshman
Honorable Mention:
Alix Bleau, Big Boy de Noc, Junior
Hannah Burkland, Norway, Junior
Bailey Corcoran, Munising, Freshman
Ashlea Datto, Dollar Bay, Junior
Kassidy Havelka, Stephenson, Junior
Emily Jokela, Lake Linden-Hubbell, Freshman
Lauren King, Engadine, Junior
Kiirsa Kolpack, Ontonagon, Senior
Micah Lindholm, North Dickinson, Junior
Grace Maule, Carney-Nadeau, Freshman
Chloe May, Maplewood Baptist, Sophomore
Camryn Pederson, Big Bay de Noc, Sophomore
Gracie Peterson, Forest Park, Senior
Emma Rutter, Superior Central, Senior
Alaya Ruotsala, Ironwood, Junior
Tristin Smith, Rudyard, Senior
Kelsey Smith, Carney-Nadeau, Sophomore