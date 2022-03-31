2021-22 UPSSA Girls Basketball Teams Announced

MARQUETTE, Mich. – Listed below are the top players, coaches and teams for the 2021-22 U.P. girls basketball season determined by the Upper Peninsula Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association:

Award Winners:

Ms. U.P. Basketball: Reide Osterman, Baraga Senior

Division 1-3 Player of the Year: Ally Schultz, St. Ignace, Senior

Division 4 Player of the Year: Redie Osterman, Baraga, Senior

Division 1-2 Team of the Year: Negaunee

Division 3 Team of the Year: Calumet

Division 4 Team of the Year: Baraga

Division 1-3 Coach of the Year: Dorene Ingalls, St. Ignace

Division 4 Coach of the Year: Tyler Larson, Baraga

Dream Team:

Reide Osterman, Baraga, Senior

Tessa Wagner, Carney-Nadeau, Senior

Ally Schultz, St. Ignace, Senior

Alyssa Hill, Negaunee, Senior

Natalie Prophet, Westwood, Senior

Division 1-3 First Team:

Marybeth Halonen, Calumet, Senior

Maria Millado, Marquette, Senior

Claire Erickson, Sault Ste. Marie, Junior

Jana Loukus, Calumet, Senior

Claire van Ginhoven, Gladstone, Senior

Division 1-3 Second Team:

Bella Hebert, Hancock, Junior

Jenna Maki, Ishpeming, Sophomore

Ella Mason, Negaunee, Sophomore

Anna Nerat, Menominee, Senior

Lena Pleaugh, Gwinn, Junior

Natalie Ryvolova, St. Ignace, Senior

Danica Shamion, West Iron County, Sophomore

Paige Sleeman, Houghton, Senior

Meghan Trewhella, Houghton, Junior

Cara Zawacki, Bark River-Harris, Senior

Special mention (receiving two or more votes from the panel):

Mackenzie Bell, Sault Ste. Marie, Junior

Kennedy Olson, Menominee, Senior

Honorable Mention:

Anna Axtell, Menominee, Sophomore

Rylee Doyle, Menominee, Senior

Jillian Fraser, St. Ignace, Freshman

Laura Innerebner, Sault Ste. Marie, Junior

Meghan MacPhee, Marquette, Junior

Megan Marta, Westwood, Sophomore

Kaisa Salani, Hancock, Junior

Lauren Zawada, Bark River-Harris, Sophomore

Annslee Runsat, Iron Mountain, Senior

Division 4 First Team:

Kennedy Guild, Pickford, Senior

Kate Borseth, Ewen-Trout Creek, Junior

Ashton Hord, North Dickinson, Senior

Leah French, Engadine, Junior

Makennah Uotila, Ontonagon, Junior

Division 4 Second Team:

Corina Jahfetson, Baraga, Junior

Emma Besonen, Ewen-Trout Creek, 8th grader

Brooklynn Besteman, Rudyard, Senior

Jenna Matson, Munising, Senior

Madison Thurmes, Pickford, Junior

Taylor Williams, Cedarville-DeTour, Junior

Shae Linder, Carney-Nadeau, Junior

Lucy Bennin, Pickford, Senior

Tessa Paquin, Engadine, Senior

Laura Uribes, Bessemer, Junior

Special mention (receiving two or more votes from the panel):

Andi Carlson, Norway, Junior

Makenna Hendrickson, Baraga, Sophomore

Chrislyn Inglese, North Dickinson, Senior

Riley Johnson, Superior Central, Senior

Gracie Kleikamp, North Central, Sophomore

Landry Koski, Mid-Peninsula, Senior

Lizzie Storey, Pickford, Senior

Hanna Vaughn, Ironwood, Freshman

Honorable Mention:

Alix Bleau, Big Boy de Noc, Junior

Hannah Burkland, Norway, Junior

Bailey Corcoran, Munising, Freshman

Ashlea Datto, Dollar Bay, Junior

Kassidy Havelka, Stephenson, Junior

Emily Jokela, Lake Linden-Hubbell, Freshman

Lauren King, Engadine, Junior

Kiirsa Kolpack, Ontonagon, Senior

Micah Lindholm, North Dickinson, Junior

Grace Maule, Carney-Nadeau, Freshman

Chloe May, Maplewood Baptist, Sophomore

Camryn Pederson, Big Bay de Noc, Sophomore

Gracie Peterson, Forest Park, Senior

Emma Rutter, Superior Central, Senior

Alaya Ruotsala, Ironwood, Junior

Tristin Smith, Rudyard, Senior

Kelsey Smith, Carney-Nadeau, Sophomore