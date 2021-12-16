High Winds cause major power outages across U.P.

4 hours ago Lisa Bowers

UPDATE: MBLP outage goes from about 1,000 outages to around 200 as of 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

ISHPEMING – Unusual December weather is putting thousands of U.P. power customers in the dark today.

Winds gusting up to 60 miles per hour left over 10,000 Cloverland customers in the eastern U.P without power as of about 10:30 this morning.

Over 8,000 UPPCO Customers across 6 counties were without power at that time.  UPPCO Vice President of Communications Brett French said he believes that not all outages had been reported as of 10:30.

He said he could not predict when the power might be restored to all customers, but all available crews have been and will continue work throughout the area to resolve the issues.

French said additional crews were also brought in ahead time to assist UPPCO in anticipation of the storm.

Marquette Board of Light and Power was also reporting outages as of 10:30.  MBLP Administrative Services Manager Matt Zavislak said  height of  about 1,000 customers were without power at the height of the outage. By 12:30 p.m. Thursday, that was down to about 200.

We will continue to follow this developing story.

To get updated information on the outages visit the following websites:

https://www.uppco.com/outage-center/

Outage Center

 

https://mblp.org/outages/map-of-current-power-outages, or updates can also be found on the Marquette Board of Light and Power Facebook page.

 

