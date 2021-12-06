Zielke Places Third at American Open Finals

COURTESY OF NMU

MARQUETTE, Mich. – United States National Training Site weightlifter Lucas Zielke earned two medals this weekend at the USA Weightlifting North American Open Finals in Denver, Colorado.

Competing in the men’s 67 kg. class, Zielke earned a bronze and a silver medal. Facing off against 15 competitors in his weight class, he started out the event lifting 109 kg. in the snatch. His 141 kg. lift in the clean and jerk earned him a silver-medal and his 250 kg. total netted him a bronze.

The next team event for the weightlifting squad will be the University National Championships held March 4-6 in Columbus, Ohio. The NMU team claimed first-place at last year’s event in the coed division.