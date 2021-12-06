Zielke Places Third at American Open Finals

3 hours ago David Cesefske

Courtesy: Northern Michigan University Athletics

COURTESY OF NMU

MARQUETTE, Mich. – United States National Training Site weightlifter Lucas Zielke earned two medals this weekend at the USA Weightlifting North American Open Finals in Denver, Colorado.

Competing in the men’s 67 kg. class, Zielke earned a bronze and a silver medal. Facing off against 15 competitors in his weight class, he started out the event lifting 109 kg. in the snatch. His 141 kg. lift in the clean and jerk earned him a silver-medal and his 250 kg. total netted him a bronze.

The next team event for the weightlifting squad will be the University National Championships held March 4-6 in Columbus, Ohio. The NMU team claimed first-place at last year’s event in the coed division.

More Stories

NMU Board approves faculty contract

3 weeks ago Lisa Bowers

NMU Board of Trustees to consider faculty contract

4 weeks ago Lisa Bowers

NMU faculty union ratifies agreement

4 weeks ago Lisa Bowers

NMU faculty vote down tentative contract

2 months ago Marta Berglund

Frank Hamilla Inducted Into NMU Sports Hall of Fame

2 months ago Connor Sturgill

NMU Faculty Union eyes contract

3 months ago Lisa Bowers

You may have missed

31 Backpacks Needs Volunteers Before Their Big Winter Packing Event

14 mins ago Thomas Fournier

It’s Christmas Time in Calumet

20 mins ago Thomas Fournier

Zielke Places Third at American Open Finals

3 hours ago David Cesefske

Ford Focus Stolen in Lake Linden

7 hours ago Thomas Fournier

First Ever Frozen Cup Tournament in Baraga County

3 days ago Thomas Fournier
SCHOOL & EVENT CLOSINGS/DELAYSSEE ALL
+