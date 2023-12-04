Learning to Walk Together Powwow

We go to Reporter Selena Potila as she attended the Learning to Walk Together Powwow Saturday. The powwow was hosted by the Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians and NMU’s Native American Student Association. The event is a cultural celebration for our Native American community members and is an opportunity for the public to gain a deeper understanding of Native American Culture.

Interviews included:

  • Tyler LaPlaunt – Vice Chairman of Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians
  • Chelsea Freelee – Member of the NMU Native American Student Association & Fancy Shawl Dancer

 

