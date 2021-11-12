NMU Board approves faculty contract

Marquette – After eight months of negotiating, Northern Michigan University and its faculty union have reached a deal.

The Northern Michigan University Board of Trustees unanimously approved a five year contract with the NMU-American Association of University Professors (AAUP) union.

The agreement includes a 2.5 % pay raise in the first year, and raises ranging from 2% to 2.5% throughout the contract.

The contract was ratified by AAUP members on Monday. It expires on June 30, 2026.

The board also approved a letter of agreement with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees’ (AFSCME) Local 1094.

“First, we offer sincere thanks to the negotiating teams representing both the university and the NMU faculty union,” said Board Chair Tami Seavoy. “They have tirelessly and sincerely represented the respective parties through a long process requiring tremendous effort by all involved, and we owe them a debt of gratitude. We believe that the agreement signed today serves the collective interests of NMU faculty, the university and our students, and will allow us to work together on the exciting initiatives that lie ahead.”

AFSCME. Modifications include an extended contract period through Sept. 30, 2025. AFSCME employees will receive a 2% base salary increase in three of the four years and a one-time payment of 2% of base salary in the second year. The two parties also agreed to collapse the salary scale for some employees from four steps to two—with a higher starting wage—to align with other AFSCME positions.

“We’re pleased that the wage reopener also allowed us to agree to a contract extension, which provides for longer-term security for the AFSCME employees,” Seavoy added.

The next regularly scheduled meeting of the NMU Board of Trustees will be held Dec. 9-10, in advance of mid-year commencement.

For the full press release, visit https://news.nmu.edu/node/1555