Two Marquette Seniors sign Letter of Intent for Collegiate Athletics

16 hours ago Trevor Freeman

Abigail Harma of Marquette will be attending our very own northern Michigan university for woman’s track and cross country. Abby placed 5th at the 2023 MHSAA d1 finals this fall as well as being recognized statewide by earning All–State, All–UP, and Dream Team.

Dasan Smith of Marquette signing to Central Michigan University to play NCAA division one football. this young fella is a 6 foot 6 300-pound senior who made the dream team this year as an offensive lineman. MSHS head coach Eric Mason says “he is relentless and had a great statical year despite teams running away from him” as quoted in the Mining Journal.

Good luck to both athletes, we know you will do great things and represent the Upper Peninsula proudly.

 

 

