Two Wildcats Named To Women’s Soccer All-Region Teams

14 hours ago David Cesefske

Photo Credit: NMU Athletics

COURTESY OF NMU

MARQUETTE, Mich. – The Wildcat women’s soccer team continues to build on their successes each year, inching closer and closer to the elusive NCAA tournament. After competing for the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletics Conference championship to conclude the 2020-21 season, the Northern Michigan University squad added to their resume in 2021-22, boasting a 11-8-1 record and finishing nationally ranked at 29 in the final United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division II poll.

The Wildcats also saw two women named to the United Soccer Coaches’ all-region teams, as Caroline Halonen was named First Team All-Midwest Region and Isabela Cardoso earned Second Team honors.

Halonen, a midfielder, was third on the team in goals scored, firing six shots past opposing goalkeepers for 17 points. She also registered five assists un 18 games for the Wildcats, taking to the pitch to start 17 of those contests and recording 1,341 minutes.

The team’s leading goal scorer, Cardoso net 10 goals and three assists for 23 total points in the fall of 2021. With 22 shots on goal, she was successful on nearly 60 percent of her chances, among the top of the team. She started 16 of the Wildcats’ 19 games played last season, totalling 1,139 minutes on the pitch.

The Wildcats advanced to the GLIAC semifinals in 2021, falling 2-1 to top-ranked Grand Valley State University who was undefeated up through that point in the season.

