Small Business Saturday comes to western Marquette County

3 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Downtown Houghton

ISHPEMING – The holiday shopping season is upon us.

It’s estimated that the average american consumer spends just under $1,000 this time of year.

Local businesses are hoping residents will spend a lot of that here in the area.

Tomorrow marks the 11th annual Small Business Saturday.

Bob Hendrickson is the Director of the Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Chamber of Commerce.

He said if you shop small, you’ll come away with more than just unique items.

“Yeah, I think the really neat thing is you can just kind of make a day of it.  I think what’s neat about going and shopping small and going into the small businesses is that you are not just looking for items that you could typically find at a normal operator,” hendrickson said. “You are exploring the west end of Marquette County, getting to meet some unique characters that own the shops and probably find stuff that you wouldn’t think could be found. There’s a lot of  antique dealers. There are a lot of businesses that offer things you won’t find at your bigger outlets.”

Links to businesses participating in Small Business Saturday in Marquette County can be found below.

Ishpeming Businesses

 

Downtown:

Bucks Restaurant

Congress Pizzas

Jackson’s Do It Best Hardware

Mama Mia’s

The Main Haven

Main Street Antique Mall

Meyer Yamaha

The Plant Connection L.L.C.

Rare Earth Goods & Cafe

Susie Q’s

Tino’s Bar & Pizza

West End Ski & Trail

Wilderness Sports

Native Nails

Yooper Goddess

 

Off 41:

Lawry’s Ishpeming

Da Yoopers Tourist Trap Gift Store

Lodge Coffee

Jasper Ridge Brewery & Restaurant

River Rock Lanes & Banquet Center

Glenn’s Smokehouse

White Bear Maple Products & Gifts

Stampede Sport N Feed

 

Negaunee Businesses

 

Downtown:

Jackson’s Pit Gourmet Grill & Bar

Love & Bicycles

Midtown Bakery & Cafe

Antique Stores Galore

Campfire Coffee

 

Off 41:

Irontown Pasties

Cattron’s Lumber & Building Supplies

Northland Lawn, Sport & Equipment

Time Flies Quilt and Sew

 

Champion & Michigamme

 

Jerzi’s 41 Bar & Grill

Mt. Shasta Restaurant

 

 

Support the West End by shopping local!

