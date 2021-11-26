Small Business Saturday comes to western Marquette County

ISHPEMING – The holiday shopping season is upon us.

It’s estimated that the average american consumer spends just under $1,000 this time of year.

Local businesses are hoping residents will spend a lot of that here in the area.

Tomorrow marks the 11th annual Small Business Saturday.

Bob Hendrickson is the Director of the Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Chamber of Commerce.

He said if you shop small, you’ll come away with more than just unique items.

“Yeah, I think the really neat thing is you can just kind of make a day of it. I think what’s neat about going and shopping small and going into the small businesses is that you are not just looking for items that you could typically find at a normal operator,” hendrickson said. “You are exploring the west end of Marquette County, getting to meet some unique characters that own the shops and probably find stuff that you wouldn’t think could be found. There’s a lot of antique dealers. There are a lot of businesses that offer things you won’t find at your bigger outlets.”

