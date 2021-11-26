Ishpeming Christmas Parade

11 mins ago tone drew

Tonight was the downtown Ishpeming Christmas parade. I had a chance to check out the scene & interview a few onlookers about their wishlists for Santa.

Children and families gather in Ishpeming to see lights, parade floats, grab some sweets and hopefully get a chance to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus. While waiting for the parade to begin, I had a chance to interview a few onlookers and ask what’s on their Christmas list.

After the parade, kids got their lists ready for Santa. Many families also took photos with the festive lights around Santa’s workshop; making lasting memories and a successful start to the holiday season.

More Stories

Small Business Saturday comes to western Marquette County

3 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Franklin Township Sends Money Back to Federal Government

9 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Ahmeek Fire and Superior Search and Rescue are Looking for Your Help Next Tuesday

9 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Two killed in 3- vehicle crash in Escanaba

11 hours ago Lisa Bowers

The Fierce One

2 days ago tone drew

LOCAL BUSINESS OWNER GIVES BACK

2 days ago Lisa Bowers

You may have missed

Ishpeming Christmas Parade

11 mins ago tone drew

Small Business Saturday comes to western Marquette County

3 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Franklin Township Sends Money Back to Federal Government

9 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Ahmeek Fire and Superior Search and Rescue are Looking for Your Help Next Tuesday

9 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Two killed in 3- vehicle crash in Escanaba

11 hours ago Lisa Bowers