Tonight was the downtown Ishpeming Christmas parade. I had a chance to check out the scene & interview a few onlookers about their wishlists for Santa.

Children and families gather in Ishpeming to see lights, parade floats, grab some sweets and hopefully get a chance to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus. While waiting for the parade to begin, I had a chance to interview a few onlookers and ask what’s on their Christmas list.

After the parade, kids got their lists ready for Santa. Many families also took photos with the festive lights around Santa’s workshop; making lasting memories and a successful start to the holiday season.