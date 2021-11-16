Ishpeming Ladies Night

It’s that time of year again, and while the hunters are away…the rest of us shop local.

Wine tastings, food, and chocolate are just a few things featured during Ishpeming’s Ladies Night Out tomorrow.

Individual businesses will feature special deals and special store hours just for the occasion.

Punch cards will be available at all participating businesses.

Shoppers who visit 13 of the 20 businesses participating in the event can enter a prize drawing.

Most businesses are open until 8 p.m., but shoppers should check with the individual businesses.

The prize drawing take place Friday. All punch cards must be turned in on Wednesday.

Additional businesses: Martin Sports, Stampede Sport N Feed, Yooper Goddess

For more information, visit the Ishpeming Community Events Facebook page.