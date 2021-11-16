Downstate police/FBI seek info on cold murder case

It’s the third anniversary of the murder of a downstate man.

The FBI and local police are still looking for answers.

Sixty- eight-year-old Chong Moua Yang was shot and killed in Bath township November 16, 2018.

Yang left his home between 3 and 4 p.m. to go on a hunting trip in the Rose Lake Wildlife Area.

He was carrying a shotgun a Hmong knife and a backpack.

He was found dead from a gunshot wound North of East Clark Road and east of Upton.

The items he was carrying when he left the house were not with his body.

Anyone with information on the case should contact the Bath Township Police Department at 517-641-6271, or Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867 or the FBI office in Detroit at 313-965-2323.