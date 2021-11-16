Downstate police/FBI seek info on cold murder case

3 hours ago Lisa Bowers

It’s the third anniversary of the murder of a downstate man.

The FBI and local police are still looking for answers.

Sixty- eight-year-old Chong Moua Yang was shot and killed in Bath township November 16, 2018.

Yang left his home between 3 and 4 p.m. to go on a hunting trip in the Rose Lake Wildlife Area.

He was carrying a shotgun a Hmong knife and a backpack.

He was found dead from a gunshot wound North of East Clark Road and east of Upton.

The items he was carrying when he left the house were not with his body.

Anyone with information on the case should contact the Bath Township Police Department at 517-641-6271, or Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867 or the FBI office in Detroit at 313-965-2323.

More Stories

Ishpeming Ladies Night

1 hour ago Lisa Bowers

UPSSA announces 2021 All-U.P. 8-Man teams

22 hours ago Connor Sturgill

Negaunee Township man arrested for assault

1 day ago Lisa Bowers

Veterans in Hubbell Celebrate and Remember the Fallen

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

Downstate man reported missing since Friday

1 day ago Lisa Bowers

UPHP Ranked As Top Insurance Plan In The Nation

4 days ago Jeremy Skiba

You may have missed

Ishpeming Ladies Night

1 hour ago Lisa Bowers

Downstate police/FBI seek info on cold murder case

3 hours ago Lisa Bowers

UPSSA announces 2021 All-U.P. 8-Man teams

22 hours ago Connor Sturgill

Negaunee Township man arrested for assault

1 day ago Lisa Bowers

Veterans in Hubbell Celebrate and Remember the Fallen

1 day ago Thomas Fournier