Horne Fire left to burn out over winter

The Horne Fire on Isle Royale National Park was still smoldering in late October.

Park rangers looked at the area one more time before they headed back to Houghton for the winter.

They said the fire was slowly smoldering in a few places, mostly where there are thick leaves, branches, bark and stems on the forest floor.

Light smoke plumes could be seen on both sides of the Greenstone Ridge.

The final map showed the fire had burned 335 acres.

The fire was left to slowly burn itself out over the fall and winter as rain and snow blanket the island.

The Horne Fire started on August 10 from a suspected lightning strike.

Park officials say it burned slowly until an August 21 wind pushed fire and embers across the island.

Firefighters came from across the country to fight the blaze.