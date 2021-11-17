Fugitive caught in Marquette County after high-speed chase

4 hours ago Lisa Bowers

A wanted fugitive led police on a high-speed chase this morning.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s office said Chenoa Rae Philips led officers on a high-speed chase at about 8 a.m.

Philips was, at times, going nearly 99 miles per hour through Forsyth, West Branch and Sands Townships.

She eventually stopped at M-553 and Taylor Road in Sands where police had put out stop sticks.

No one was injured in the incident.

Philips was wanted for jumping bond, removing a G-P-S tether and resisting and obstructing an officer.

No information on additional charges has been released.

