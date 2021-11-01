Western U.P. Health Department to offer testing/vaccines

HOUGHTON – The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department has partnered with the Michigan National Guard for COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics.

Preregistration is not required and no insurance is necessary. The testing is available without a doctors order or prescription. Participants are encouraged to wear a mask and bring a driver’s license or other photo I.D.

Moderna and J&J vaccine will be available at all clinics. Pfizer vaccine is available on a limited basis;

Participants should call their local health department office for more information.

Booster shot are available per CDC guidelines.

The new clinic schedule for November, including clinic locations are as follows:

Tuesday, 11/9, 11/23, and 11/30

Memorial Building, 213 S Marquette St., Ironwood, MI, 11 AM to 6 PM CT.

Wednesday, 11/3, 11/10, and 11/17

Ontonagon Village Fire Hall, 315 River St., Ontonagon, MI, 10 AM to 5 PM ET.

Thursday 11/18 ONLY

821 Water Street, Hancock, MI, 8 AM to 6 PM ET. for more information visit wupdhd.org