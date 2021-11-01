WUPHD To Hold Multiple Vaccine Clinics in November

Residents of the western Upper Peninsula have multiple opportunities during the month of November to receive a Covid–19 vaccine, booster shot or antigen testing.

The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department is holding multiple clinics at the dates and times below.

Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be available at the clinics.

Pre–registration is not required and participants are encouraged to wear a mask and bring a photo ID.

Tuesday 11/9, 11/23, and 11/30 Memorial Building, 213 S Marquette St., Ironwood, MI

11 AM to 6 PM CT.

Wednesday, 11/3, 11/10, and 11/17

Ontonagon Village Fire Hall, 315 River St., Ontonagon, MI, 10 AM to 5 PM ET.

Thursday 11/18 ONLY

821 Water Street, Hancock, MI, 8 AM to 6 PM ET.