WUPHD To Hold Multiple Vaccine Clinics in November

57 mins ago Jeremy Skiba

Residents of the western Upper Peninsula have multiple opportunities during the month of November to receive a Covid–19 vaccine, booster shot or antigen testing.

The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department is holding multiple clinics at the dates and times below.

Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be available at the clinics.

Pre–registration is not required and participants are encouraged to wear a mask and bring a photo ID.

Tuesday 11/9, 11/23, and 11/30 Memorial Building, 213 S Marquette St., Ironwood, MI
11 AM to 6 PM CT.
Wednesday, 11/3, 11/10, and 11/17
Ontonagon Village Fire Hall, 315 River St., Ontonagon, MI, 10 AM to 5 PM ET.
Thursday 11/18 ONLY
821 Water Street, Hancock, MI, 8 AM to 6 PM ET.

 

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More Stories

Western U.P. Health Department to offer testing/vaccines

3 mins ago Lisa Bowers

Marquette County Secures Brownfield Grant Funding

51 mins ago Jeremy Skiba

CFMC Recognizes Catalyst Award Recipients

51 mins ago Neydja Petithomme

Vehicle Fire Contained in the Village of Baraga

2 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Ishpeming Voters To Decide on Bond Proposal

3 days ago Jeremy Skiba

Fire in Ahmeek Results in One Fatality

3 days ago Thomas Fournier

You may have missed

Western U.P. Health Department to offer testing/vaccines

3 mins ago Lisa Bowers

Marquette County Secures Brownfield Grant Funding

51 mins ago Jeremy Skiba

CFMC Recognizes Catalyst Award Recipients

51 mins ago Neydja Petithomme

WUPHD To Hold Multiple Vaccine Clinics in November

57 mins ago Jeremy Skiba

Vehicle Fire Contained in the Village of Baraga

2 hours ago Jeremy Skiba