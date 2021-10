Mid-Peninsula Conference Volleyball All-Star Teams Released

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WBUP) – The Mid=Peninsula Conference All-Star teams are listed below:

MPC Conference Champs: Negaunee 6-0

JV Champs: Iron Mountain 6-0

Coach of the Year: Krista Squiers – Negaunee

Player of the Year: Annslee Runsat – Iron Mt. – Senior – Middle Hitter

1st Team

Natalie Bell – Negaunee – Senior – Middle Hitter

Hannah DeLoughary – Ishpeming – Senior – Libero

Summer Dudo – Negaunee – Senior – Setter

Jordanna Hardy – Gwinn – Senior – Outside Hitter

Emma Jones – Manistique – Sophomore – Setter

Ellison Powell – Iron Mt. – Junior – Outside Hitter

2nd Team

Raquel Carlson – Negaunee – Senior – Middle Hitter

Olivia Corp – Ishpeming – Senior – Middle Hitter

Victoria Paquin – Gwinn – Senior – Right Side Hitter

Bella Rosenthal – Iron Mt. – Senior – Outside Hitter

Ella Schuetter – Manistique – Sophomore – Middle Hitter

Josephine Thomson – Negaunee – Senior – Libero

Honorable Mention

Nora Cunningham – Manistique – Junior – Outside Hitter

Emily Gauthier – Negaunee – Senior – Right Side Hitter

Shanna LaRock – Gwinn – Senior – Libero

Madison Marta – Westwood – Junior – Middle Hitter

Alissa Sanville – Gladstone – Senior – Setter

Shaylyn Spencer – Gwinn – Junior – Outside Hitter

Defensive Team

Nora Cunningham – Manistique – Junior – Outside Hitter/Defensive Specialist

Hannah Deloughary – Ishpeming – Senior – Libero

Shanna LaRock – Gwinn – Senior – Libero

Ellison Powell – Iron Mt. – Junior – Outside Hitter

Mollie Stille – Westwood – Junior – Libero

Josephine Thomson – Negaunee – Senior – Libero