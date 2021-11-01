Playoffs, Round 1: Frenzy Player of the Week

3 hours ago Connor Sturgill

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WBUP) – Connor Sturgill and Dave Cesefske need your help in deciding the Frenzy Player of the Week for Week 10of the high school football season!

The nominees are below, voting closes Thursday, November 4th at 9am.

 

Wyatt Raab (RB, North Central): 6 carries, 132 yards, 3 touchdowns, 22 yards per carry

Dryden Nelson (RB, Calumet): 27 carries, 280 yards, 3 touchdowns, 10.3 yards per carry

*Zach Carlson (RB, Westwood): 21 carries, 181 yards, 3 touchdowns, 8.6 yards per carry

* Did not play in the 2nd half

 

Who is the Frenzy Player of the Week?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

 

Reminder polls close at 9 am November 4th and votes will be combined from this poll and on Twitter.

