Playoffs, Round 1: Frenzy Player of the Week

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WBUP) – Connor Sturgill and Dave Cesefske need your help in deciding the Frenzy Player of the Week for Week 10of the high school football season!

The nominees are below, voting closes Thursday, November 4th at 9am.

Wyatt Raab (RB, North Central): 6 carries, 132 yards, 3 touchdowns, 22 yards per carry

Dryden Nelson (RB, Calumet): 27 carries, 280 yards, 3 touchdowns, 10.3 yards per carry

*Zach Carlson (RB, Westwood): 21 carries, 181 yards, 3 touchdowns, 8.6 yards per carry

* Did not play in the 2nd half

Who is the Frenzy Player of the Week? Wyatt Raab (RB, North Central

Dryden Nelson (RB, Calumet)

Zach Carlson (RB, Westwood) View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Reminder polls close at 9 am November 4th and votes will be combined from this poll and on Twitter.