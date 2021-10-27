Great Lakes Eight West All-Conference Football All-Stars
Crystal Falls, Mich. (WBUP) – Below are the first team, second team and honorable mentions for the Great Lakes Eight West Conference:
Team of the Year – North Central
Coach of the Year – Leo Gorzinski, North Central
Defensive Player of the Year – Wyatt Raab, Senior, North Central
Offensive Player of the Year – Luke Gorzinski, Junior, North Central
First Team Picks:
Quarterback (1):
Jaden Borseth, Senior Ontonagon
Running Backs (2):
Sam McKissack, Junior, Forest Park
Ben Tampas, Senior, Lake Linden-Hubbell
Wide Receivers (2):
Carter Johnson, Junior, Rapid River
Eric Abramson, Senior, Ontonagon
Hyrbrid (1):
Canaan Elson, Senior, Stephenson
Offensive Linemen (3):
Lane Nehring, Senior, North Central
Tim Bendick, Senior, Forest Park
Colt Glasheen, Senior, North Dickinson
Linebackers (2):
Chase Carlson, Senior, Norway
Max Mattson, Senior, North Dickinson
Defensive Linemen (4):
Mason Totzke, Junior, Ontonagon
Marcus Sutherland, Senior, Lake Lidnen-Hubbell
Lane Nehring, Senior, North Central
Damyn Smith, Senior, Rapid River
Defensive Backs (3):
Luke Gorzinski, Junior, North Central
James Milkey, Junior, Lake Liden-Hubbell
Tim McKissack, Senior, Forest Park
Hybrid (1):
Kirby Koskela, Junior, Lake Liden-Hubbell
Specialists (3; First team only):
Jaden Walters (Kicker) Junior, North Central
Aiden Richards (Punter) Senior, Norway
Alex Naser (Return Specialist) Senior, North Central
Second Team Picks:
Quarterback (1):
Blake Lundquist, Sophomore, Rapid River
Running Backs (2):
Steve Graff, Senior, Ontonagon
Gabe Hautamaki, Senior, Norway
Wide Receivers (2):
Marcus Sutherland, Senior, Lake Linden-Hubbell
Alex Naser, Senior, North Central
Offensive Linemen (3):
Devon Groleau, Junior, Stephenson
Kirby Koskela, Junior, Lake Linden-Hubbell
Will Curtis, Junior, Forest Park
Linebackers (2):
Caden Tietz, Senior, North Central
Devond Groleau, junior, Stephenson
Defensive Linemen (3):
Joey Smith, Senior, Rapid River
Will Smith, Senior, North Dickinson
Vincent Curtis, Senior, Forest Park
Defensive Backs (3):
Caden Tietz, Senior, North Central
Peyton Imhoff, Senior, Carney-Nadeau
Ben Tampas, Senior, Lake Linden-Hubbell
Honorable Mentions:
Nathaniel Barnes, Senior, Carney-Nadeau
Payton Woollard, Junior, Forest Park
Danny Marcotte, Sophomore, Lake Linden-Hubbell
Max Nason, Sophomore, North Central
Steven Holmes, Sophomore, North Dickinson
Michael Peterson, Junior, Norway
Luke Strasser, Senior, Ontonagon
Mason Lippold, Senior, Rapid River
Niko Gibellina, Senior, Stephenson