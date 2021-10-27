Great Lakes Eight West All-Conference Football All-Stars

Crystal Falls, Mich. (WBUP) – Below are the first team, second team and honorable mentions for the Great Lakes Eight West Conference:

 

Team of the Year – North Central

Coach of the Year – Leo Gorzinski, North Central

Defensive Player of the Year – Wyatt Raab, Senior, North Central

Offensive Player of the Year – Luke Gorzinski, Junior, North Central

 

 

First Team Picks:

 

Quarterback (1):

Jaden Borseth, Senior Ontonagon

 

Running Backs (2):

Sam McKissack, Junior, Forest Park

Ben Tampas, Senior, Lake Linden-Hubbell

 

Wide Receivers (2):

Carter Johnson, Junior, Rapid River

Eric Abramson, Senior, Ontonagon

 

Hyrbrid (1):

Canaan Elson, Senior, Stephenson

 

Offensive Linemen (3):

Lane Nehring, Senior, North Central

Tim Bendick, Senior, Forest Park

Colt Glasheen, Senior, North Dickinson

 

Linebackers (2):

Chase Carlson, Senior, Norway

Max Mattson, Senior, North Dickinson

 

Defensive Linemen (4):

Mason Totzke, Junior, Ontonagon

Marcus Sutherland, Senior, Lake Lidnen-Hubbell

Lane Nehring, Senior, North Central

Damyn Smith, Senior, Rapid River

 

Defensive Backs (3):

Luke Gorzinski, Junior, North Central

James Milkey, Junior, Lake Liden-Hubbell

Tim McKissack, Senior, Forest Park

 

Hybrid (1):

Kirby Koskela, Junior, Lake Liden-Hubbell

 

Specialists (3; First team only):

Jaden Walters (Kicker) Junior, North Central

Aiden Richards (Punter) Senior, Norway

Alex Naser (Return Specialist) Senior, North Central

 

Second Team Picks:

 

Quarterback (1):

Blake Lundquist, Sophomore, Rapid River

 

Running Backs (2):

Steve Graff, Senior, Ontonagon

Gabe Hautamaki, Senior, Norway

 

Wide Receivers (2):

Marcus Sutherland, Senior, Lake Linden-Hubbell

Alex Naser, Senior, North Central

 

Offensive Linemen (3):

Devon Groleau, Junior, Stephenson

Kirby Koskela, Junior, Lake Linden-Hubbell

Will Curtis, Junior, Forest Park

 

Linebackers (2):

Caden Tietz, Senior, North Central

Devond Groleau, junior, Stephenson

 

Defensive Linemen (3):

Joey Smith, Senior, Rapid River

Will Smith, Senior, North Dickinson

Vincent Curtis, Senior, Forest Park

 

Defensive Backs (3):

Caden Tietz, Senior, North Central

Peyton Imhoff, Senior, Carney-Nadeau

Ben Tampas, Senior, Lake Linden-Hubbell

 

Honorable Mentions:

Nathaniel Barnes, Senior, Carney-Nadeau

Payton Woollard, Junior, Forest Park

Danny Marcotte, Sophomore, Lake Linden-Hubbell

Max Nason, Sophomore, North Central

Steven Holmes, Sophomore, North Dickinson

Michael Peterson, Junior, Norway

Luke Strasser, Senior, Ontonagon

Mason Lippold, Senior, Rapid River

Niko Gibellina, Senior, Stephenson

