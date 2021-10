West PAC releases Copper Division All-Star Team

COVINGTON, Mich. (WBUP) – The official WestPac All-Conference team has been released and are listed below

* = Unanimous

Offensive line:

Spencer Harvala (Center) Westwood, Senior

U-Gavin Dawson (Guard) Westwood, Senior

Lucas Maxon (Guard) Iron Mountain, Senior

U-Lenny Bjorn (Tackle) Calumet, Senior

Bode Bonovetz (Tackle) Negaunee, Senior

Tight end(s):

U-Luke Olson, Westwood, Senior

U-Carter Kilpela, Calumet, Senior

Wide Receiver(s):

U-Philip Nelson, Negaunee, Junior

Gaborik Carlson, Houghton, Junior

Chad Nordstrom, Hancock, Senior

Fullback(s):

Kip Kangas, Calumet, Senior

Running back(s):

U-Zach Carlson, Westwood, Senior

Easton Palomaki, Negaunee, Junior

Dysean Allen, Senior, L’Anse

Dryden Nelson, Calumet, Senior

Quarterback(s):

Gerald Johnson, Negaunee, Senior

Defensive line:

U-Gavin Dawson (Defensive Line) Westwood, Senior

U-Lenny Bjorn (Defensive Line) Calumet, Senior

U-Chance Bridgers (Defensive Line) Hancock, Senior

U-Spencer Harvala (Defensive End) Westwood, Senior

Bode Bonovetz (Defensive End) Negaunee, Senior

Linebacker(s):

Zach Carlson (Outside Linebacker) Westwood, Senior

Tom Erkkila (Outside Linebacker) Calumet, Senior

Easton Palomaki (Outside Linebacker) Negaunee, Junior

Todd Anderson (Outside Linebacker) Hancock, Senior

Hunter Fortner (Outside Linebacker) Iron Mountain, Senior

Leroy Bastian (Outside Linebacker) Hancock, Senior

U-Luke Olson (Inside Linebacker) Westwood, Senior

Eli Vanburen (Inside Linebacker) Negaunee, Junior

Alan Bjorn (Inside Linebacker) Calumet, Sophomore

Defensive back(s):

U-Dryden Nelson, Calumet, Senior

U-Philip Nelson, Negaunee, Junior

Marcus Boase, Westwood, Senior

Kade Farrell, Houghton, Senior

Luke Wolfe, Iron Mountain, Senior

Specialist(s):

Tom Erkkila (Kicker) Calumet, Senior

Hunter Stanaway (Punter) L’Anse, Senior

Overall winners:

OPOY – Zach Carlson, Running Back, Westwood, Senior

(Honorable Mention) – Dryden Nelson, Running Back, Calumet, Senior

DPOY – Alan Bjorn, Defensive Line, Calumet, Sophomore

Lineman of the Year – Gavin Dawson, Guard, Westwood, Senior

(Honorable Mention) – Chance Bridgers, Tackle, Hancock, Senior

*Special Teams Player of the Year – Philip Nelson, Wide Receiver/Defensive Back, Negaunee, Junior

Coach of the Year – John Croze, Calumet

Honorable Mentions:

Cliff Jurmu (Center) Calumet, Senior

Isaiah Wood (Guard) Negaunee, Senior

Victavian Hanson (Tackle) Westwood, Senior

Michael Talerico (Tackle) Iron Mountain, Senior

Chance Bridgers (Tackle), Hancock, Senior

Eli Ostermeyer (Tackle) L’Anse, Senior

Marcus Boase (Wide Receiver) Westwood, Senior

Nico Lukkarinen (Fullback) Negaunee, Junior

Zack Beckman (Quarterback) Westwood, Senior

Paul Sturos (Quarterback) Calumet, Senior

Cam Markham (Quarterback) Houghton, Junior

Joe Colavecchi (Quarterback) Iron Mountain, Junior

Lucas Maxon (Defensive Line) Iron Mountain, Senior

Art Eskola (Defensive End) Calumet, Senior

Max Wiljanen (Defensive End) Westwood, Junior

Easton Palomaki (Outside Linebacker) Negaunee, Junior

Todd Anderson (Outside Linebacker) Hancock, Senior

Hunter Fortner (Outside Linebacker) Iron Mountain, Senior

Leroy Bastian (Outside Linebacker) Hancock, Senior

Brandon Pietela (Inside Linebacker) Hancock, Senior

Braydon Lee (Defensive Back) L’Anse, Senior

Nolan Sturos (Defensive Back) Calumet, Senior

Garrett Sundberg (Defensive Back) Westwood, Senior

Ray Shaw (Kicker) Houghton, Senior

Brayden Farragh (Kicker) Iron Mountain, Junior

Dryden Nelson (Punter) Calumet, Senior