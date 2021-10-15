Sault Ste Marie man charged in CSC case

SAULT STE MARIE, MI – A Sault Ste Marie man is facing multiple state child exploitation charges. Forty-two-year old William David BRice was arrested October 3 and charged with ten felony counts. The charges include one count of causing or allowing child sexually abusive, three counts of possessing child sexually abusive material and one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement along with Homeland Security and the Sault Ste Marie Police Department began the investigation in May.

Brice was allegedly trying to lure young girls to motels for sex.

Court documents state that Brice was using Kik messenger to download child sexual abusive material and Facebook Messenger and Snapchat to communicate with a minor victim.

Brice was arraigned in 91st District Court and is being held on a $250,000 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for October 21.